5 WWE women who could unite to take down Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is currently on a mission to overtake and dominate the WWE women's division. Since the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky returned to the company at SummerSlam 2022, the ladies have carved a path that has led them to victory by any means necessary.

More recently, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on an episode of Monday Night RAW by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Now that Bayley is seemingly on the hunt for the RAW Women's Championship, can anyone or anything stop them?

With that said, we look at five different teams that could rise to the occasion and join forces to take down Damage CTRL once and for all.

#5 A team forged from a common enemy

Issac 🏳️‍🌈 @K2Fanatic What is the best enemies to lovers storyline and why is it Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch What is the best enemies to lovers storyline and why is it Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch https://t.co/S09kqjDsnT

Given what we saw at SummerSlam and the following night on Monday Night RAW, the team of Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch makes perfect sense. Belair is the reigning and defending RAW Women's Champion, with a target on her back as challengers come after her title from all sides. Meanwhile, Bayley has made it clear that she wants her title and will do anything she can to take it.

Belair and Lynch shared a heartfelt moment at SummerSlam before they were confronted at ringside by Damage CTRL. The following night on RAW, Lynch was shown nursing a shoulder injury from her match with The EST. Damage CTRL targeted Lynch backstage and went after her shoulder, causing further complications.

The Man will likely be out of action for several months, but you can believe that she will be ready for payback once she comes back. Lynch may find herself joining forces with Bianca Belair. After all, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, right?

#4 Stand up. Shut up. And fight them.

Kevin @KevinWWE93 I would love to see Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Asuka join forces & become a faction. This is truly a dream team and they would be awesome together. I would love to see Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Asuka join forces & become a faction. This is truly a dream team and they would be awesome together. https://t.co/oZqLZi87fU

Alexa Bliss began teaming up with Asuka shortly after returning from her "therapy sessions," turning babyface and being cured of her evil ways that once controlled her mind. Meanwhile, after her return, Asuka has struggled to find her way to the top of the women's division.

The two ladies have already had their wars with Damage CTRL through various six-woman altercations that also featured Bianca Belair. Seeing how Asuka and Bliss have fought the trio already on several occasions, this team knows more about their enemies than just about anyone on this list.

With Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship, could we see Asuka and Alexa Bliss challenge for the titles next?

#3 The long-awaited return to WWE

The returning Sasha Banks and Naomi would generate a massive buzz in the WWE women's division

This one may seem a bit out there considering the status of both Sasha Banks and Naomi. Back in May, both women allegedly walked out of WWE and forfeited their tag titles over creative differences. The team was suspended indefinitely following the incident.

Since the regime change and Vince McMahon's retirement, Banks and Naomi are heavily rumored to return to the company very soon. That said, it's only logical that Naomi and Sasha target Damage CTRL and stop them before they grow stronger in numbers.

Given the history between The Boss and Bayley alone, another potential showdown between the two former women's champions would be epic.

#2 Damage CTRL versus a legendary dynasty

The Hart and Flair Family legacy may be enough to stop Damage CTRL

Charlotte Flair and Natalya's potential team may feel like a random pairing, but it would make sense from a historical perspective. The former champions share a rich lineage, as their fathers were some of the very best wrestlers of all-time.

The two even shared the ring with each other over a decade ago on NXT, when The Queen defeated Natalya to capture the vacated NXT Women's Championship.

Fast forward to the present day, The Queen of Harts is still going strong in the SmackDown women's division. Meanwhile, Flair is currently out of action but is due for a return at any moment. Given the history between Charlotte and Bayley, having another program between the two would be must-watch.

Both Natalya and Charlotte Flair could find common ground in their enemies to join forces and attempt to stop The Role Model and her buddies for good.

#1 Best friends make the best combination

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler would make a perfect combination on WWE TV. Outside the ring, both Rousey and Baszler are good friends and share a mutual respect for each other.

Given the MMA background of both women, if anyone could rise to the challenge and give Damage CTRL a run for their money, it's Rousey and Baszler.

It's a scary thought to imagine both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler joining forces to dominate the women's division. Can you imagine their dominance if they were able to stop Damage CTRL before the trio had a chance to reach their fullest potential? That alone would make for great television and leave the WWE Universe wanting more.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far