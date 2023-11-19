Damage CTRL further laid the foundation for a Bayley betrayal on WWE SmackDown: subtle clues you may have missed

Bayley returned to WWE with Damage CTRL at SummerSlam 2022. Currently, the faction has four other members: Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, IYO Sky, and Asuka. As a heel, The Role Model has been successful in the way she leads the faction but her luck may be about to run out soon.

It so happens that she turned heel in 2019, and it’s possible WWE is hinting towards a character change for The Role Model. Certain clues surfaced online that point towards Bayley turning face.

During a live show, The Role Model had an interaction with a fan who held up a poster of her from her pre-heel era. She embraced the poster and even posed with it, and didn’t throw it away. This is rather unlike heels considering they don’t have fan interactions as such.

Furthermore, it’s come to some fans’ attention that the other members of Damage CTRL aren’t quite treating The Role Model as their leader. During a segment on WWE SmackDown, the members made it quite clear that they’re not impressed with The Role Model.

If she is removed from the faction by the other members in the future, it can lead to a potential character change.

Bayley is set for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE has announced several matches for the upcoming premium live event, and one such is WarGames for both men and women.

The women’s WarGames is between Damage CTRL represented by Bayley, Asuka, IYO Sky, and Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch. The Man joined the team on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

On the other hand, the men’s WarGames is between The Judgment Day represented by Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh with Drew McIntyre speculated to be the fifth member vs. Team Cody represented by Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso with a returning Randy Orton reportedly being the fifth member.

Do you think Bayley is on the verge of a face turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

