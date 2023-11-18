Damage CTRL confirmed for WWE SmackDown amid WarGames speculation

The new and improved version of Damage CTRL is set to appear live on tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Last week's SmackDown saw Asuka join Damage CTRL after she turned on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair during their six-woman match. Asuka's turn came shortly after Kairi Sane officially joined the group earlier that night following her surprise return at Crown Jewel on November 4th, where she helped IYO SKY retain the Women's Championship against Belair.

Damage CTRL now consists of Asuka, Sane, SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai. the sports entertainment giant has just confirmed that the group will be live on SmackDown tonight.

"After Asuka betrayed Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair last week, The Empress of Tomorrow will join WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane on SmackDown. What will the new and improved Damage CTRL have to say? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!," The company wrote in their official announcement.

There's been speculation that Damage CTRL will be part of a rumored Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series next weekend. It's possible that the match is confirmed on tonight's SmackDown.

What to expect on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown will lead the blue brand into next week's Survivor Series go-home episode.

WWE has previously announced the following for tonight: Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa's first appearance since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel, plus Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits vs. The Brawling Brutes to determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day.

Stay tuned as we will have full coverage and all the news from tonight's SmackDown in Evansville.

Who would you like to see compete in the Women's WarGames match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

