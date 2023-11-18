WWE SmackDown match announced to determine new #1 contenders to The Judgment Day

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and a Triple Threat tag match has just been announced. A future shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line.

The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland), The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins), and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) will do battle on tonight's SmackDown to determine the next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, currently held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

WWE was not clear on when the new #1 contenders will receive their championship match, but it will likely not take place until after WWE Survivor Series, as The Judgment Day is already booked for WarGames that night.

Tonight's SmackDown is the final episode before next Friday's Survivor Series go-home show. WWE previously announced Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight for tonight's show, along with Solo Sikoa's first appearance since defeating John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel.

Stay tuned as we will have full coverage and all the news from tonight's SmackDown in Evansville. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to X earlier today to issue a bold message ahead of the show.

Who should be The Judgment Day's next challengers? Sound off in the comments below!

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.