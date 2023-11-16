Damian Priest taunts Cody Rhodes with popular meme following WWE RAW jab

Damian Priest continues to poke fun at Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW, reminding him how he has failed to capture a singles championship since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022.

This week's RAW opened up with Rhodes coming to the ring with a microphone. The American Nightmare discussed about the Men's WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series. Rhodes was then joined by his WarGames partners - Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

It didn't take long before Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh interrupted. The babyfaces then went back and forth on the mic with The Judgment Day.

The Archer of Infamy asked Seth Rollins how it felt to be World Heavyweight Champion while standing next to Rhodes, who he could never beat. Priest then fired a verbal shot at Cody.

"Hey Cody, how does it feel knowing that you can beat these guys in any match you want, but the one thing you can't do is be a champion?" he asked.

Priest took to Instagram and shared a clip of the jab at Rhodes but attached the popular "Supa Hot Fire" battle rap meme at the end for added effect.

"Story time! #BadGuy #LiveForever #fyp," he wrote.

While Priest was right about Rhodes' lack of championship wins since returning, he failed to mention how Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Fastlane. The reign was short-lived as Priest and Balor regained the title on the October 16 episode of RAW.

Drew McIntyre sides with Damian Priest and The Judgment Day on the road to WWE Survivor Series

The main event of Monday's RAW saw Priest and Balor retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship over Rhodes and Uso.

The finish saw Drew McIntyre turning heel as he laid Jey Uso out with a Claymore Kick while the referee was distracted. McIntyre rolled Uso into the ring and walked away, allowing Finn Balor to get the pin for the win.

The Scottish Warrior continued walking up the ramp and then shook hands with Rhea Ripley as RAW went off the air.

It's believed that McIntyre will team with The Judgment Day for WarGames at Survivor Series. A major name is expected to join team Rhodes, making it a 5-on-5 WarGames match.

