Did Drew McIntyre break character days after turning heel on WWE RAW? Analyzing potential reason

Drew McIntyre finally delivered the fans what they had been clamoring for a long time. He finally turned heel on Monday Night RAW this week and gave an emphatic statement to the WWE Universe.

However, McIntyre's recent social media activity became the talk of the town. It also left fans wondering whether he broke his on-screen character just days after turning heel.

The Scottish Warrior recently took to Twitter/X to congratulate cricket maestro Virat Kohli for his historic 50th century and the entire Indian team for winning the semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that recently took place in Mumbai, India.

Drew McIntyre has always been quite connected to India and has a fondness for the Indian Cricket Team. In the past, he also tweeted to congratulate Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav for his performance.

It is quite common in WWE for heels to support and congratulate their favorite teams. Therefore, McIntyre did not break his character, as he just showed his support for his favorite cricket team.

Drew McIntyre will likely be a part of Survivor Series WarGames

Survivor Series 2023 is just around the corner, and the company has been gearing up for the premium live event. The show will feature a men's WarGames match between Cody Rhodes' team and The Judgment Day.

However, there has been a shocking turn of events this week on RAW as Drew McIntyre finally unleashed his heel persona and aligned with Rhea Ripley. This angle could be the catalyst for heralding a major change.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly the fifth heel faction member in the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Now that he has turned heel, he is expected to pair with The Judgment Day to take on the face team.

There's a very good possibility of it happening, as The Scottish Warrior has bad blood with Jey Uso. Moreover, his being a part of the match and the faction will catapult his heel turn.

On the other hand, Randy Orton is the name that is expected to join forces with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. He is rumored to be the fifth member of the face team at WarGames.

