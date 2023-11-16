For over a year now, Randy Orton has not been seen on WWE TV as the legendary performer has been out of action with a long-term back injury.

However, it seems as though the Viper may be set to return at Survivor Series: WarGames, where he will join Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins to take on The Judgment Day and potentially Drew McIntyre.

Join us as we take a look at 4 reasons why Randy Orton will be a part of Cody Rhodes' team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#3 - Randy Orton has teamed up with Cody Rhodes in the past

In the late 2000s, Randy established his own stable, Legacy, which featured second and third-generation performers. One young star in the group was Cody Rhodes, who got his first taste of the main event scene by working alongside Randy.

Today, Cody is one of the biggest stars in the company, and after having main-evented WrestleMania this year against Roman Reigns, the American Nightmare is always one of the first names at the top of the card.

Following his return to the company last year, Rhodes posted a message on social media where he thanked Randy for helping him at the beginning of his career.

"Randy Orton took me under his wing; perhaps begrudgingly or not, but he did it sincerely. Up in the stands earlier in the day, in the car, in the locker room, on the apron…constantly delivering wisdom and functional advice, and it came from a place of experience and wasn’t just rhetoric. His passion for our sport is aggressive. Loud and proud. Did it his way and in the process entertained millions. Thank you." posted Rhodes.

It would be very poetic if Randy and Cody could roll back the years at Survivor Series and team up with one another once more.

#2 - Randy and a changed Scotsman have a feuded history

One star who is not confirmed to be a part of Team Judgment Day just yet is Drew McIntyre. However, this past Monday on RAW, the Scotsman cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes chances at winning tag team gold.

Following the match, a smirking McIntyre was seen at the top of the stage as he shook hands with the matriarch of The Judgment Day, the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

During the pandemic, the then WWE Champion Drew faced off against Randy Orton inside Hell In A Cell, which shockingly saw Orton defeat the Scotsman in brutal fashion to win the iconic title once again.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew was asked what it was like to work with such an experienced performer like Orton.

"Working with Randy is what showed the world that I could not just get to the top, but stay on top. He is absolutely unbelievable in every area of this industry." Drew added: "When it comes to the in ring, when it comes to the important stuff in between moves that Randy’s an absolute master of. That’s what was so critical about that period, that I was not only able to step up, but at the same time, learn so much from working with Randy. Getting three months with him was like getting a PhD." (H/T WrestlingNews)

With Drew now seemingly having embraced a darker side of his WWE persona, Randy may be determined to make a comeback to silence this new version of the Scottish Warrior.

#1 - The Viper is seemingly ready for a return

The Apex Predator's last outing in the ring came in May 2022 after he and his RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle failed to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after they lost to The Usos.

Earlier this year, Randy Orton was seen entering the WWE Performance Center as rumors regarding his return heightened. Despite his desire to make his comeback, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that Randy Orton may not be wise to return to the ring.

"Orton is planning to make a return to the ring. However, a lower back fusion isn’t typical among pro wrestlers and is uncharted territory for many. Doctors have told Randy Orton that wrestling in the future isn’t a good idea, but he still plans on it. He has resumed lifting, and we’ve told he’s “huge” as a result." (H/T Bleacher Report)

During his twenty-plus-year career in World Wrestling Entertainment, Randy Orton has had many great moments at Survivor Series as he guided his team to victories for three consecutive years.

Given the many accolades he has achieved at this show, it makes perfect sense for him to return on November 25th in Chicago.

