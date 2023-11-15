"The greatest ever" - Social media erupts as Virat Kohli brings up historic 50th ODI ton in IND vs NZ semi-final

Team India batter Virat Kohli stole the show with his batting exploits in the crucial 2023 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Kohli delivered an awe-inspiring performance in the knockout fixture, scoring 117 runs off 113 deliveries. During the knock, he also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the first-ever player with 50 ODI centuries.

While celebrating his 50th ton, Kohli was also captured bowing down to Tendulkar, who was also present at the stadium. He received praise from all quarters for his incredible batting exploits in the must-win encounter.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

Virat Kohli scored 117 runs before being dismissed in the 44th over of the Indian innings. He received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium and was also congratulated by all the New Zealand players on his way back.

Virat Kohli becomes the first-ever batter to record 700 runs in a single World Cup edition

Virat Kohli has contributed significantly to Team India's successes in the 2023 World Cup. The champion batter has chalked up 711 runs from 10 matches at an average of over 100.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most runs in a single World Cup edition. Tendulkar amassed 673 runs in 11 outings at the 2003 World Cup.

During the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand, Kohli became the first-ever player to cross the 700-run mark in one edition of the showpiece event.

The Men in Blue registered an imposing 397-run total after electing to bat first. Virat Kohli was the top performer with his 117-run knock. Shreyas Iyer scored 105 runs off 70 deliveries, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 80.

India are the only unbeaten team in the 2023 World Cup. With nine wins from as many matches, they finished as the table-toppers in the group stage. Rohit Sharma and company will want to continue their dominant run as they look to secure a place in the final.