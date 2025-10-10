Damian Priest to bring in debuting female superstar against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega? Exploring the possibility 

Damian Priest faced Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing Match on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Crown Jewel. The two stars pulled out all the stops to incapacitate each other. However, the ending of the bout caught everyone by surprise, as no one saw it coming.Just when it appeared that Priest was about to put Black away, the latter's wife, Zelina Vega, appeared and pleaded with The Archer of Infamy to stop. The Dutch star took advantage of this distraction and threw a fireball at the former Judgment Day member's face.Aleister followed it up with a Black Mass, as Priest went flying through a table, unable to answer the referee's ten-count. The rivalry between the two competitors has become more personal, and to counter Zelina, Priest could bring Lola Vice into the mix.The 27-year-old is the real-life girlfriend of The Archer of Infamy. Vice is currently part of NXT, where she has been impressive. She recently challenged Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy, but was unsuccessful.Zelina's alliance with her husband has presented a perfect opportunity for Lola Vice to officially debut on the main roster. She could neutralize the former Women's United States Champion, allowing Damian Priest to exact revenge on Aleister Black.This potential scenario could result in a massive Mixed Tag Team Match between the real-life couples. We recently saw AJ Lee and CM Punk face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza, and now another high-profile couple's showdown could take place.That said, while this could be a possible direction going forward, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them in the coming weeks.Lola Vice's potential addition could allow Damian Priest to finally defeat Aleister BlackDamian Priest and Aleister Black have been feuding for over two months now. Throughout the rivalry, the former AEW star has had the upper hand over Priest. The only victory the former Judgment Day member holds over Black was by disqualification in their first encounter on the August 1 episode of SmackDown.Priest has yet to defeat the Dutch star. With Zelina Vega siding with Black, odds favor the former AEW star even more. Hence, if Lola Vice is introduced in this rivalry, Damian may stand a better chance at finally defeating Aleister. That said, this is only speculation for now.