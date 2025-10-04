  • home icon
  • New relationship confirmed! Lola Vice spotted with multi-time WWE champion

New relationship confirmed! Lola Vice spotted with multi-time WWE champion

By Aakaansh Sukale
Published Oct 04, 2025 13:15 GMT
Lola Vice confirms relationship! [Image credits: WWE. com and star's Instagram account]

WWE superstars often begin their relationships on the road before becoming a power couple in the industry. Recently, a new relationship came to light when Lola Vice confirmed that something more was going on between her and Damian Priest, and the two were recently spotted together.

Earlier this year, fans speculated that Lola Vice and Damian Priest might be a new couple in the Stamford-based promotion. In the coming weeks and months, the two were seen together more often in public and interacted a lot across social media platforms.

Whether it was live events or birthday bashes, the two were often seen together, which added more fuel to the rumors. A while back, Vice confirmed that the two were dating when she called Priest her 'baby' and herself the 'luckiest girl in the world' and shared some cozy pictures.

Recently, Lola Vice was spotted with the multi-time Tag Team, former North American, United States, and one-time World Heavyweight Champion at a recent Yankees game, further confirming their relationship status as a couple. Moreover, Vice made a fun reel involving Priest, which caught a lot of fans' attention.

It's not the first time that a superstar from WWE's main roster has been seen in a relationship with another star from the developmental brand, and it probably won't be the last time either.

WWE's Damian Priest once addressed his appearance with Lola Vice

Damian Priest has kept his private life away from the fans and rarely addressed it on television. Apart from his journey as a performer and his struggles, Priest often believes in actions more than talking inside the ring. However, he was caught off guard when he was asked about WWE NXT's Lola Vice.

In an appearance on Fox 5's Good Day New York, the host asked the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion about his appearance with Lola Vice and asked if something was going on between the two. Priest quickly addressed the appearance, but didn't comment about their relationship.

"Wow, I don't know about all that. No comment. No comment," Priest jokingly addressed it.

The two are yet to make an on-screen appearance together in the promotion.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
