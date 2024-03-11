Damian Priest cashing in & 3 other surprises on WWE RAW that could shake up WrestleMania 40

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will see the progression in feuds and storylines heading into WrestleMania 40, as the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment is around the corner. Several things have been advertised for tonight's show emanating from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Tonight WWE could pull off some major surprises, which could be unfathomable fo fans. Not only will it create a buzz, but it will also make the Road to WrestleMania more exhilarating.

Let's look at four surprises on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW that could shake up WrestleMania 40.

#4. Liv Morgan getting added to the Women's World Championship match

Liv Morgan has been looking to get a piece of Rhea Ripley ever since she returned to Monday Night RAW. When she was close to getting a shot at The Eradicator, Becky Lynch stepped over her and punched her ticket for The Show of Shows. However, tonight on RAW, the two women will battle each other in a one-on-one match, which could have major implications.

WWE could pull off a huge surprise on the show by adding the 29-year-old to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 40. Not only will this allow Liv Morgan to get her redemption, but it will also put her back in the spotlight.

Along with the brewing animosity with The Man, Morgan has a score to settle with The Judgment Day member. Therefore, her addition to the Women's World Title match at The Show of Shows could unravel unimaginable things and shake up WrestleMania 40.

#3. Chad Gable putting a huge stipulation match against Gunther

Chad Gable is one of those superstars who has been looking to get redemption against Gunther. He is currently the favorite to win the multi-person Gauntlet Match on RAW tonight. The Alpha Academy member could win the bout and put forth a huge stipulation for his match against the Austrian powerhouse.

Chad Gable could reveal that he and Gunther would lock horns in a No Holds Barred match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Not only will this allow their rivalry to reach its apogee, but this will also raise the stakes, thus making the two-night extravaganza more compelling.

WWE could unravel this surprise on the show tonight, which could shake up WrestleMania. Besides, Gable challenging The Ring General in a stipulation match at The Show of Shows will add layers to their rivalry.

#2. Jey Uso lays down a WrestleMania 40 challenge with a huge surprise

Jimmy Uso has been hovering over Jey Uso's head for weeks now. On tonight's episode of RAW, the latter could finally break his silence and address the situation that has been brewing between him and his brother. Main Event Jey could pour out his frustrations and lay out a challenge to Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

However, he could come up with a major plot twist. While challenging his elder brother, Jey could reveal that this match will have a special guest referee who will be none other than their father, Rikishi.

WWE could drop this bombshell on the show tonight to build up the potential feud between The Uso brothers for The Show of Shows. Rikishi's involvement in the family drama is likely to unfold unfathomable things and has a good possibility of happening.

#1. Damian Priest cashing in and becoming a champion

Damian Priest has been lurking in the shadows to find the right opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, WWE could pull the trigger when fans least expect it. Priest could cash in his MITB briefcase tonight on RAW upon Seth Rollins, thus altering the entire WrestleMania 40 co-main event scenario.

The Visionary is least focused on The Judgment Day member as he is currently engrossed in his storyline with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock, along with his rivalry with Drew McIntyre. Therefore, taking advantage of this, Damian Priest could win the World Heavyweight Championship and go on to challenge Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows.

A title change ahead of WrestleMania 40 will not only change the entire roadmap for the spectacle but will also leave the WWE Universe baffled. Therefore, WWE could pull off this huge surprise on RAW tonight in the form of Priest's cash in.

