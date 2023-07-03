Damian Priest could end 50-year old WWE streak following Money in the Bank win? Analyzing all possibilities 

Damian Priest added another feather to his cap when he won the Money in the Bank contract this past weekend. Priest was in heavy competition with the wrestling world's favorite LA Knight to win the briefcase. In the aftermath of his win, fear arose among fans about the future of The Judgment Day.

Before the premium live event, Damian Priest hinted at challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship, much to Finn Balor's dismay. At the event, The Punishment appeared ringside during his fellow teammate's match against Seth Rollins. Thus, teasing a cash-in but resulted in distracting Finn and losing in the process. An irate Balor confronted Priest outside the ring, magnifying the brewing tension of the faction.

Following his win, the 40-year-old addressed his future plans. If Priest cashes in on a world title and wins the WWE or World Heavyweight title, he could break a 50-year-old streak.

Pedro Morales won the WWE Championship (then known as WWWF Heavyweight Championship) in 1971 for 1,027 days, making him the first Puerto Rican star to hold the title in addition to one of the longest reigns across all stars. Given the company's vested interest in the Puerto Rican market and the success of Backlash in May, Damian Priest could be set to pull break the dry spell.

The Archer of Infamy is no stranger to holding titles in WWE. In 2021 he held the United States Championship for nearly six months before ironically losing to Finn Balor. The 40-year-old was also the NXT North American Champion during his run on the developmental brand.

Damian Priest shut down the possibility of Bad Bunny joining Judgment Day

Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny have shared some intense history in the ring. They teamed up in the rapper's first WWE match at WrestleMania 37 against The Miz and John Morrison.

Things turned sour between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest upon the latter's return this year, where he created a distraction for Dominik Mysterio in his WrestleMania 39 match. Things heated up between them and escalated to a San Juan Street Fight match at Backlash.

At the Money in the Bank press conference, Priest was asked about Bunny's return to the squared circle and the possibility of joining The Judgment Day, to which he scorned and cited it was never going to happen.

The winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase earns the opportunity to go after a title of their choosing within one year. If history is any indication, both short and long-term cash-ins have been deemed successful for the respective WWE stars.

However, it remains to be ascertained whether Senor Money in the Bank will cash in on the World Heavyweight Championship in a bid to widen the fracture between Balor and himself or go after the titles.

