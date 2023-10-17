Damian Priest to find an unexpected ally outside The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing major swerve

Damian Priest has been in the midst of an interesting period on WWE RAW. While the 41-year-old recaptured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the latest edition of the red brand, last week he was stopped from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins.

The superstar who stopped Damian from most likely becoming world champion was Drew McIntyre. However, since then, the Scotsman has surprisingly not faced any repercussions from The Judgment Day. While this is against the nature of the heel faction, the reason the heel faction didn't act on McIntyre is that he could potentially be an ally to Damian Priest.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Drew McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. While McIntyre would look to win this match, if he loses, there is a possibility he could help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Champion.

While the angle is speculative, it works well given Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre were spotted speaking backstage. Also, during his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest mentioned Ripley had a plan for McIntyre. Hence, if these things are taken into consideration, there is a chance McIntyre could aid The Archer of Infamy.

Damian Priest comments after winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

At Fastlane 2023, Damian Priest and Finn Balor experienced utter disappointment when they lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, this disappointment did not last long as Priest and Balor recaptured their titles on the most recent edition of RAW.

During the main event on the red brand, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso seemed to have the better of Damian and Balor throughout. However, interference by Jimmy Uso led to Rhodes and Jey losing their championships. After becoming the new Tag Team Champion, Damian tweeted with happiness. He wrote:

"2 time undisputed! This calls for some libations... #TheJudgmentDay."

You can check what Damian wrote in the tweet below:

After this victory, The Judgment Day will be a happy faction given every member now holds a title. A few weeks ago, Judgment Day experienced tough luck when Dominik Mysterio lost his North American Championship, followed by Balor and Damian's loss at Fastlane 2023

However, since then, the faction has been quick to win back the titles. Given their recent dominance in WWE, one can only imagine what Triple H and his team have planned for the faction heading into the future.

