Damian Priest and Finn Balor to lose the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to 3-time champions on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could have a massive surprise in store for fans as Damian Priest and Finn Balor could lose the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to 3-time champions.

The tandem in question is none other than Street Profits. For those unaware, the 3-time champions recently revealed that they plan to win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Given that The Judgment Day is currently the tag team champions, we could witness the duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford challenge Priest and Balor for the title on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley could pull some strings backstage to get the Street Profits a championship match against The Archer of Infamy and The Demon King on Friday's show.

The All-Mighty could further make his presence felt during the match and help Dawkins and Ford win the tag team gold.

Montez Ford shares his thoughts on his new faction on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits have joined forces with Bobby Lashley to form a formidable faction on WWE SmackDown. The group has had a decent run on the blue brand.

In an interview with The New York Post, Montez Ford shared his thoughts on his new faction. Commenting on whether the group was heel or babyface, Ford said:

"I feel like it's gonna be whatever the viewer decides it to be. We are gonna have similar situations to individuals in life, things that they go through, certain decisions they have to make. And whatever we decide to do, whatever motive we have, I think they are gonna decide whether they like it or not based on the decision we make. It's at the point right now where I don't think we are really searching for approval. It's more toward success."

Do you want The Street Profits to dethrone The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

