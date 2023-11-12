Major WWE faction reveals plans to chase The Judgment Day's Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Montez Ford recently revealed that he, Bobby Lashley, and Angelo Dawkins plan to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Earlier this year, The Street Profits turned heel. They joined forces with Bobby Lashley to form a new faction on SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has been one of the most dominating stables in the Stamford-based company over the past 19 months. Finn Balor and Damian Priest currently hold the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

In an interview with Busted Open Podcast, Ford addressed his faction's current plans. He disclosed that he and his teammates desire to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

"The task in hand right now obviously is Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championships," he said. [From o9:00 to 09:06]

Check out the video below:

Montez Ford claims a former WWE Champion was "upset" with him for a recent media appearance. Check out the details here.

Montez Ford opened up about his new faction in WWE

Before joining forces with Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins were babyfaces. Together, they held the RAW Tag Team Championships and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Speaking to The New York Post, Ford addressed whether his new faction was heel or babyface. He claimed it depended on the WWE fans' perspective.

"I feel like it's gonna be whatever the viewer decides it to be. We are gonna have similar situations to individuals in life, things that they go through, certain decisions they have to make. And whatever we decide to do, whatever motive we have, I think they are gonna decide whether they like it or not based on the decision we make. It's at the point right now where I don't think we are really searching for approval. It's more toward success," he said.

Montez Ford revealed he idolized Carlito growing up. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here