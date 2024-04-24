Damian Priest should forge an alliance with former champion amidst ongoing issues in The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is rapidly heading towards a state of anarchy due to Damian Priest's recent actions. The current World Heavyweight Champion is enraged at his stablemates for failing to handle business and live up to his standards.

Therefore, in light of the ongoing problems surrounding The Judgment Day, Priest should bring in a former NXT Champion and form an alliance with him. The name in question is Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon was recently spotted with the current World Heavyweight Champion backstage at NXT.

Damian Priest wished luck to Dragunov prior to his NXT Championship match. His ephemeral backstage confrontation with the NXT star could give rise to a major twist.

Below are a few reasons why Priest should forge an alliance with The Unbesiegbar amid ongoing tensions within The Judgment Day.

To revolt against The Judgment Day members

Damian Priest's recent actions have caused quite a commotion within The Judgment Day, as tensions were clearly visible within the faction.

The Punisher seems to be bottling up his frustration, and he appears to hold a bitter indignation against them. Therefore, the current World Heavyweight Champion must forge an alliance with NXT's top star, Ilja Dragunov, amid ongoing turmoil on Monday Night RAW.

The 41-year-old star should take The Mad Dragon under his tutelage to revolt against The Judgment Day and leave the faction. He must make an emphatic statement that his stablemates have been holding him back all this time.

To bring Ilja Dragunov to the main roster

Ilja Dragunov recently dropped the NXT Championship to Trick Williams in a recent episode of NXT. With his loss coming just days ahead of the WWE Draft 2024, it appears that the company might be planning to move him to the main roster.

Therefore, Damian Priest should forge an alliance with The Unbesiegbar, as it will pave the way for the latter to join the main roster. If the former NXT Champion aligns with Priest and gets involved in The Judgment Day saga, it will instantly put him in the spotlight.

To form a new faction of Damian Priest

Based on recent events within The Judgment Day, it seems that Damian Priest may be secretly preparing to rebel against his stablemates. The Punisher should join forces with Ilja Dragunov on the main roster amid the ongoing bedlam within his faction.

As a result, this will sow the seeds for Priest to turn on The Judgment Day and form a new faction, with The Mad Dragon being one of its members. It will usher in a new chapter within the heel faction.

Damian Priest could add more members to his potential new stable and declare war against The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley's absence.