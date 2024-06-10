Damian Priest to kick former WWE champion out of The Judgment Day for one specific reason? Exploring possible RAW swerve

The Judgment Day seems to be on a roller coaster ride under Damian Priest's leadership on Monday Night RAW. Even though internal conflicts within the group appear to have subsided recently, a member of the faction has been the cause of a few headaches lately. The name in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio.

The former NXT North American Champion is currently involved in a storyline with Liv Morgan. Whether his involvement is deliberate or not, it has undeniably caused a problem within The Judgment Day, with Damian Priest and Finn Balor getting flustered every time. Moreover, Dirty Dom was also not seen with the group during the ending of RAW last week.

Therefore, Mysterio's growing disinterest in The Judgment Day and his constant involvement with Morgan could eventually lead to Priest kicking him out of the faction. The Archer of Infamy may get sick of it on the upcoming edition of RAW and banish Mysterio just days ahead of his huge championship match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

As a result, this could give rise to a shocking turn of events. Liv Morgan could cost Damian Priest his World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming premium live event. Morgan could do that in order to show Dominik that she cares about him and that the latter does not need The Judgment Day anymore.

This could eventually lead to Mysterio getting closer to the current Women's World Champion and officially aligning with her, leaving behind his current faction.

Damian Priest may suffer an unfortunate fate at Clash at the Castle

Clash at the Castle 2024 is on the horizon and Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a marquee match against Drew McIntyre. However, the upcoming spectacle could turn out to be a nightmare for The Punisher, as he may suffer an unfortunate fate.

During the match, The Judgment Day might try to cause ringside interference to cost McIntyre. However, this may not sit well with Priest, who could get furious due to the potential involvement of his stablemates in the match. As a result, The Scottish Warrior could capitalize on the distraction and defeat the reigning champion to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Archer of Infamy could be enraged and try to berate his groupmates in the ring after the match. This could eventually lead to The Judgment Day snapping and turning on Damian Priest by laying a vicious beatdown on him.

Therefore, in the event that it does, Priest could lose his championship in addition to suffering a devastating betrayal from his stablemates.

