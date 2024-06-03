Damian Priest to leave The Judgment Day and join iconic WWE faction? Exploring why it must happen

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has endured a tough time managing The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley's absence. However, if things go south in the coming days, The Archer of Infamy may already have a fitting stable to align with. Priest won the World Title at WrestleMania XL, and while his stablemates initially celebrated with him, tension within the group, especially between him and Finn Balor, has been apparent in recent weeks.

Additionally, his teammates seem to be in cahoots with the newly crowned Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. Apart from her obvious involvement with Dominik Mysterio, the 29-year-old has been spotted with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in recent weeks. However, she has had no contact with Damian Priest. If Morgan takes over The Judgment Day and boots out the 41-year-old, he could turn face and seek partnership with the Latino World Order, though it will be tough to convince the faction, given their history.

Still, The Archer of Infamy could convince LWO by claiming that he could help the Rey Mysterio-led faction dismantle the heel group because of his familiarity with his former stablemates. This could lead to a WarGames Match between Carlito, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Cruz Del Toro at Survivor Series 2024.

Wrestling veteran suggests Damian Priest should leave The Judgment Day

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has reckoned that The Archer of Infamy should part ways with The Judgment Day and focus on being a singles star.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 66-year-old suggested that since Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley were seemingly parting ways, Damian Priest should also leave The Judgment Day and focus on his singles career. Cornette also pitched for Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to continue as a tag team.

"With Rhea [Ripley] out and Dominik [Mysterio] out, both of them hurt, and maybe moving in a different direction anyway, I just think that [Damian] Priest needs to be a single away from [The Judgment Day]. Let Finn [Balor] and JD [McDonagh] be the team that they are being, and Priest needs to not be in the group when the other star attraction of the group is out for who knows how long," he said.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest's current focus will be on retaining his World Title at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, where he will lock horns with Drew McIntyre.

