Top WWE Superstar must leave The Judgment Day, says wrestling veteran

Damian Priest currently holds the top prize on WWE RAW. While the World Heavyweight Champion is enjoying his first world title reign, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette thinks Priest should separate himself from The Judgment Day.

Priest captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. The Judgment Day member has since seemingly taken the leadership role in the group, especially after Rhea Ripley went on hiatus following her injury.

On a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran addressed Priest's future, claiming that the World Heavyweight Champion should split from The Judgment Day. The veteran stated that Archer of Infamy should let Finn Balor and JD McDonagh be a tag team away from him:

"With Rhea out and Dominik out, both of them hurt, and maybe moving in a different direction anyway, I just think that Priest needs to be a single away from... Let Finn and JD be the team that they are being and Priest needs to not be in the group when the other star attraction of the group is out for who knows how long," he said. [From 08:26 to 08:51]

Damian Priest could defend his World Heavyweight Title against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

After winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, Damian Priest successfully defended his title against Jey Uso at WWE Backlash France. Priest recently offered to put his gold on the line against Drew McIntyre, who currently is injured.

The two superstars had a confrontation on WWE RAW last week. After having a heated verbal altercation, the World Heavyweight Champion agreed to give The Scottish Warrior a shot to regain the title he lost to Priest at this year's Show of Shows.

Many fans and experts have been speculating about Priest possibly turning on The Judgment Day to have a solo run, especially with him seemingly having tension with his teammates. It would be interesting to see if that scenario will happen soon.

