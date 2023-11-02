Damian Priest to lose his Money in the Bank briefcase to 6-time champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 could witness a massive swerve as Damian Priest could lose his Money in the Bank briefcase to a six-time champion at the premium live event.

The name in question is none other than Sami Zayn. As you may know, The former Honorary Uce is scheduled to lock horns with JD McDonagh on the pre-show for WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The six-time champion could prevail over McDonagh before demanding a rematch against Priest.

Zayn took on The Archer of Infamy on the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, the latter picked a win via disqualification after interference from The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. Given how things unfolded, a potential rematch between the duo would make total sense.

The Master Strategist could demand another shot at Priest, urging him to put his briefcase on the line. Since the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank winner has not been on the same page as Ripley, this potential angle could lead to The Eradicator accepting Zayn's challenge on behalf of Priest.

If that is true, the odds of Zayn defeating Priest for the coveted briefcase can't be ruled out. The former Intercontinental Champion could win the contract from The Punishment, much to the delight of WWE fans. This angle could then be the catalyst for Damian Priest's exit from The Judgment Day.

These are mere speculations, and nothing has been etched in stone yet. Nonetheless, you can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Damian Priest will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 could be an eventful night for Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy will face off against Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one contest at the premium live event. Furthermore, Priest has hinted that he will cash in his briefcase on Saturday to become the new champion.

However, prevailing over The American Nightmare won't be an easy task for The Punishment. Rhodes recently sent a message to his upcoming opponent, calling him out for being a follower.

"Hey Damian -- last week, you took a steel chair, you wrapped it around my ankle, and you tried to take me out. You were unsuccessful. I got back up because that's what my story is: the guy who gets knocked down and gets back up. What's your story? 6'6, 20-year pro. You've got a briefcase that you are this close, within a whisper of immortality. Yet you're not the leader of The Judgment Day? It's because you're a walk-behinder. You walk behind Finn Balor. You walk behind Rhea Ripley. And you even walk behind Dominik Mysterio."

Will Cody Rhodes defeat Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think