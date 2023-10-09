Damian Priest to lose his WWE Money in the Bank briefcase due to 10-time champion? Exploring the possibility (It's not The Judgment Day)

WWE could have a massive swerve in store for fans as Damian Priest could lose his Money in the Bank contract due to a 10-time champion. However, we are not talking about anyone on The Judgment Day as the superstar in question is none other than Cody Rhodes.

As you may know, The Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor took on The American Nightmare and Jey Uso in a tag team encounter for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane 2023. However, things didn't turn out well for the heel pair as they succumbed to a loss, dropping their titles to Uso and Rhodes.

However, the ongoing feud between the two parties may not be ending anytime soon. Given how successful this program has been, the creative team could look to milk this angle at least until Survivor Series.

The program could see several twists and turns and one such massive swerve could be Priest losing his Money in the Bank contract due to Cody Rhodes. WWE could have The American Nightmare cost The Archer of Infamy as he tries to cash in to further stretch this rivalry. Moreover, this potential angle would spice things up in their feud.

With Gunther currently rumored to win the Royal Rumble 2024, the company could even have Rhodes win the briefcase from Priest to set up a rematch against Roman Reigns.

WWE veteran recently heaped huge praise on Damian Priest

Damian Priest's career has been elevated to new heights ever since he joined The Judgment Day. The Archer of Infamy has made a name for himself thanks to his recent impressive work.

This has earned him attention from fans and critics alike, with WWE veteran Sean Waltman (fka X-Pac of D-Generation X) recently revealing that he is a huge fan of Priest. In an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the legend praised Priest before revealing that he is a "big supporter" of the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

"I’m a big supporter of Damian Priest. He’s been one of my draft picks, as Scott Hall used to say, since before he even got into the WWE. Especially after he got signed by them and started really putting in all the work. He’s got that Money in the Bank briefcase now. Anyways, he’d look sweet in nWo shirt or DX." [H/T: Fightful]

