Damian Priest may have already lost his Money in the Bank contract: Analyzing how

Damian Priest once again attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins during the most recent edition of WWE RAW. For those unaware, Rollins is now set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023. The challenge was accepted by Rollins after McIntyre expressed his desire to face The Visionary for the title.

On the show, Damian Priest attempted to cash in his MITB contract with the assistance of Dominik Mysterio. However, things didn't go as planned, as the Scottish Warrior stopped Dominik and threw the MITB briefcase towards the entrance ramp. Following this incident, Mcintyre revealed that he wanted to evade a scenario similar to The Bloodline's dominating the brand using numbers, which is why he prevented Damian Priest from cashing in his MITB contract.

It's worth noting that when Drew McIntyre threw the MITB briefcase up the entrance ramp, it immediately opened and appeared to be empty on the inside. This suggests that there might not have been a contract inside the briefcase used for cashing in.

However, it is highly unlikely that the company intentionally used this angle as part of the storyline. It appears to be a potential botch moment, reminiscent of a similar incident involving Austin Theory accidentally opening his briefcase, which was also empty inside. Despite this, Theory was able to successfully cash in.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks and whether Senor Money in the Bank will eventually have a successful MITB cash-in.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor set for Undisputed Tag Team Titles rematch

After losing their Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023, the members of Judgment Day are finally getting their title rematch against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. This rematch was announced during a backstage conversation within the villainous faction, where they revealed that the match would take place next week on the red brand.

The American Nightmare and Jey Uso successfully defended their tag team titles for the first time against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event of RAW.

It will be intriguing to see whether Damian Priest and Balor can regain the tag team titles for The Judgment Day.