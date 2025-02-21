Damian Priest to miss Elimination Chamber due to injury & get replaced by former champion? Exploring the potential

Damian Priest has become one of WWE’s top babyface superstars over the past year. Recently, he was drafted to SmackDown from RAW during the first-ever Transfer Window. The Archer of Infamy faced Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match, where Priest emerged victorious.

The Street King now has his final chance to earn a title shot at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. However, things could take a turn for the worse for the 42-year-old before the 2025 Men's Chamber.

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest might get into a brawl, possibly leaving The Scottish Warrior to injure the former leader of The Judgment Day. Jacob Fatu could seize the opportunity to replace the injured Priest, facing Solo Sikoa to secure his spot in the Elimination Chamber match, aiming to restore The Bloodline's pride after Sikoa cleanly lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns.

This move by former WWE Tag Team Champion Jacob Fatu would intensify the escalating tensions between him and Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest could also set the stage for a showdown at 'Mania. The Archer of Infamy was responsible for eliminating The Chosen One from the 2025 Rumble.

The Scottish Warrior may return the favor by injuring Damian, costing him a chance to compete in the Chamber match and adding fuel to the fire. Some reports suggest that creatives are exploring the idea of booking McIntyre vs. Priest at 'Mania.

That said, the angle described above is purely speculative at this stage.

Damian Priest explains why Cody Rhodes hesitates to face him at WrestleMania

After his significant win last week, Damian Priest had an exclusive interview with Byron Saxton, where he stated that Cody Rhodes feels apprehensive about facing him at The Show of Shows. Priest noted that The American Nightmare fears his legacy could suffer if he were potentially defeated by Priest 'Mania.

"I'll tell you what his [Cody Rhodes] face said. His face said, 'He does not want to face this Damian Priest at WrestleMania.' He does not want his name to live forever because of me. Come WrestleMania, it's time for my infamy," Priest said.

As The Grandest Stage of Them All approaches, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Priest in the coming months.

