Damian Priest must seek help from 34-year-old RAW star for a successful cash in at WrestleMania 40

Leading up to WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe is focused on one of two World Title matches, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, or the one between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. In this bargain, they are forgetting another man who could potentially win a World Championship: Damian Priest.

The current Senor Money in the Bank can cash in his contract on a championship of his choice. However, given that he has shown interest in winning the World Heavyweight Championship, he could cash in his contract on the winner of the match between Rollins and McIntyre. The Judgment Day member probably won't do this on his own. This is where WWE can show an angle in which Damian Priest uses Andrade's help to win a championship at WrestleMania 40.

On the recent episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley told Andrade to meet The Judgment Day as they had business to discuss. While the nature of the business is yet to be revealed, there is a huge chance that it could lead to the Mexican wrestler helping Priest win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Currently, this is all just speculation. But it would be very interesting if something along these lines took place.

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, an ex-WWE star recently praised Damian Priest

The career of Damian Priest in WWE has only been going upward. From winning the Money in the Bank to becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champion, The Punisher has experienced unparalleled growth in the promotion. His performances have also earned him the praise of several fans and colleagues.

Recently, The Judgment Day member was applauded by former WWE star Primo Colon. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Primo labeled Priest to be a tremendous talent. He also praised his fellow Puerto Rican superstar for being tall.

Check out the entire interview with Primo Colon below:

Damian indeed has the talent and physicality to become a World Champion someday. It will be interesting to see if that day happens to be WrestleMania 40.