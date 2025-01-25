Damian Priest to be replaced on WWE RAW by 42-year-old star after his move to SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest officially joined the blue brand, marking a significant shift in the roster. The Archer of Infamy solidified his presence by defeating Carmelo Hayes in his debut match on SmackDown. However, with Priest now part of the Friday night show, the question arises: Who might move to RAW as his potential replacement?

One ideal candidate for this could be the former United States Champion, LA Knight. The Megastar faced Tama Tonga in a singles bout on SmackDown this week, securing a victory despite interruptions from Jacob Fatu.

However, despite his immense popularity among fans, LA Knight's direction on SmackDown seems rather unclear. Over the past few weeks, he has been primarily involved in Bloodline-related issues, while also seeming to chase the US Title. So, to revitalize his momentum, it would make sense for Triple H to transfer Knight to RAW. This move would distance him from the ongoing Bloodline storyline and open up opportunities for fresh rivalries and new feuds.

Additionally, with Damian Priest being part of the SmackDown roster, moving LA Knight to RAW under the transfer window creates a logical balance between the brands. The Megastar has already declared he will be taking part in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match.

While it’s unlikely that he will emerge victorious in this year’s traditional Rumble bout, it will be interesting to see whether LA Knight delivers a remarkable performance.

Hall of Famer believes that LA Knight has been booked lazily in WWE right now

Despite his immense popularity, LA Knight's booking in WWE has been underwhelming as of late. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently criticized the company's approach, labeling it as lazy booking for The Megastar.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast a few weeks ago, Henry expressed his frustration with how both LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura are being handled. He pointed out that while both stars are striving to reach the top of the ladder, they’re hindered by a lack of compelling storylines.

Henry emphasized that the current booking pattern for these two superstars reflected a lack of interest and effort from WWE’s creative team. He believed that the company was failing to fully capitalize on the potential of both The King of Strong Style and The Megastar.

As of now, Nakamura holds the United States Championship, and his booking could be significantly improved by providing him with stronger challengers for the title in the coming weeks. On the other hand, LA Knight’s creative direction could benefit from a fresh start.

A transfer to WWE RAW on Netflix under the transfer window might be the perfect opportunity to breathe new life into his character

