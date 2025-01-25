WWE SmackDown Results: Former Heavyweight Champ returns; Kevin Owens attacked; Bloodline defeated (1/24/2025)

WWE SmackDown kicked off with an in-ring interview with Cody Rhodes. He said Shawn Michaels was the perfect person to moderate the ladder match contract signing tomorrow at Saturday Night's Main Event.

He added that Kevin Owens is a genius in the ring but sadly still chooses the easy way out.

However, in the ladder match, there were very few ways to cheat since all they had to do was retrieve the title. Cody reminded us that he had beaten Roman Reigns and Gunther while also having studied with Randy Orton.

There was very little chance of Owens walking away with the win at the Royal Rumble.

WWE SmackDown Results (January 24, 2025):

Motor City Machine Guns def. Pretty Deadly

B-FAB & Michin def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, & Nia Jax def. Bianca Belair, Naomi, & Rhea Ripley

Apollo Crews def. Johnny Gargano

LA Knight def. Tama Tonga

Damian Priest def. Carmelo Hayes

Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso

WWE SmackDown Results: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly

Elton Prince and Chris Sabin kicked off the match and Prince got some big moves in off the bat. Sabin got a few arm drags but was hit with a kick before tags were made. Sabin was sent outside and into the timekeeper's area before Shelley stepped in to make the save.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Shelley tagged in and hit a DDT for a near fall before tagging Sabin back in. MCMG missed the Skull and Bones before Pretty Deadly tried to make a comeback. Wilson was isolated in the ring and took the Skull and Bones before the former champs won.

Result: Motor City Machine Guns def. Pretty Deadly

Grade: B-

The Miz was on SmackDown and was very worried because he was on the same show with Wyatt Sicks.

Kevin Owens showed up at ringside and complained about not getting an interview before taunting Joe Tessitore and Matthew McConaughey, who was in the front row. He cut a promo and said he would win the Rumble. Jimmy Uso showed up, and KO asked him what he wanted.

Jimmy said that Owens talked too much before they started brawling. Uso took Owens down with a superkick and headed up top for a splash, but KO ran off before he could hit the dive.

WWE SmackDown Results: B-FAB & Michin vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Michin and Niven kicked off the match, but the heels were in trouble early on. Piper assisted Chelsea in hitting a big suplex for a near fall. Green hit the surfboard on Michin before Niven was tagged back in.

B-Fab came in and got a roundhouse kick before Piper came back with a big slam. Michin and B-Fab countered the killswitch, and Michin hit Sole Food for the win.

Result: B-FAB & Michin def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Grade: C

We learned that former Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was now on SmackDown and would face Carmelo Hayes tonight.

We got another vignette teasing Charlotte Flair's return before Tiffany Stratton was in the ring.

Rhea Ripley interrupted her promo about the Royal Rumble and said that she respected Stratton as a champ and taunted Nia Jax.

Nia Jax showed up and said she would win her title back at the Rumble before Bianca Belair and Naomi joined them. Naomi announced her entrance in the Royal Rumble and so did Bianca Belair!

Liv Morgan showed up with Raquel Rodriguez and called them all out before announcing her entry in the rumble. Rhea attacked Liv, and a brawl broke out before the following tag match was set up.

WWE SmackDown Results: Bianca Belair, Naomi, & Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, & Nia Jax

Ripley and LeRae kicked off the match, and Rhea was in control early on with a vertical suplex before making the tag. Belair and Naomi came in with double dropkicks before Liv tagged in. Belair got some big moves and took Morgan down before Naomi came in and was isolated in the ring.

LeRae took the X-Factor as the match went on, and Ripley came back in with a big facebuster. We got a big sequence of moves before Liv climbed onto Rhea's back. Rhea hit the riptide on Liv and sent her into Jax before Candice took the KOD. Liv came in at the last second and got the crucifix pin on Bianca for the win.

Result: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, & Nia Jax def. Bianca Belair, Naomi, & Rhea Ripley

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: Apollo Crews vs. Johnny Gargano

Crews got some strikes in early on and hit a big clothesline and vertical suplex before sending Gargano outside. Apollo went for a dive but missed before getting moonsault off the apron.

Gargano returned with some big moves but took a standing moonsault in the ring for a near fall. Apollo was sent outside, and Ciampa got a cheap shot before Motor City Machine Guns showed up. Crews headed back inside and went for the rollup of the distraction before getting the win.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Johnny Gargano

Grade: B-

Tama Tong and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline were in the ring when LA Knight showed up and said he wanted revenge for costing him the United States Championship. He was going to face Tama Tonga tonight, and we headed for the match right away.

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

Knight got some big strikes in off the bat before getting a side slam for a near fall. Outside the ring, Knight was driven into the barricades before he countered a running move and sent Tama over the barricades and into the crowd.

Knight was driven into the steel steps outside before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Knight came back with some big moves in the ring before tossing Tama off the apron and into the announce desk. Tonga countered a slam and got a DDT for a near fall before Fatu got on the apron to interfere but got kicked off. LA kicked out of a pin attempt and got the BFT for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Tama Tonga

After the match, Fatu hit a Samoan Drop on Knight and sent him to the announce desk. Braun Strowman came out and took out both members of the Bloodline before they retreated.

Grade: B+

A-Town Down Under was planning something with The Miz backstage on SmackDown when Nick Aldis came in and told Waller and Theory that they were going to RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura was in a promo and said that 2025 would be his year, starting with the Royal Rumble.

WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes

Priest got a big crossbody early on for a near fall before Melo was sent outside and countered a dive over the ropes. Damian got a big front-face slam for a near fall before tossing Melo back outside.

Back in the ring, the chokeslam was countered, and Melo hit First '48. Priest kicked out and countered the following dive before getting a massive clothesline. Priest got the chokeslam and picked up the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Carmelo Hayes

Grade: B

Jimmy Uso ran into Carmelo Hayes, and they set up a match for next week. Melo attacked him as the former was on his way out to the ring for the main event. Officials dragged Melo backstage as Jimmy went on with his entrance.

DIY learned backstage that they will face the Machine Guns at Royal Rumble.

WWE SmackDown Results: Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso

Owens fled the ring right away to taunt Joe Tessitore before Jimmy attacked him, and things headed back inside. Back outside, Jimmy slammed KO's head into the announce desk before he was taken down, and Owens got a frog splash off the apron to the floor.

Jimmy got his knees up for the senton in the ring before dodging the stunner. Owens blocked the superkick before Jimmy hit it on the second try. Uso missed the splash but got another superkick before Owens came back with the pop-up powerbomb for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso

After the match, Owens cleared the announce desk and was about to hit the piledriver, but Cody Rhodes came out and attacked him.

Grade: B+

Owens was sent into the steel steps before Cody tossed him back in the ring as SmackDown went off the air.

