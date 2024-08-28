Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to join 26-year-old iconic faction on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have been embroiled in a heated rivalry with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. However, the numbers game seems to be overpowering them, as The Terror Twins have been falling prey to Finn Balor and his group's shenanigans. This could eventually prompt Ripley and Priest to seek help from an iconic faction on RAW.

The group in question is the Latino World Order, a venerable faction that has been a part of the wrestling business since 1998. The prospect of it happening arose after Mami and The Punisher came to the aid of the LWO and Rey Mysterio this week on RAW when The Master of 619 was on the receiving end of a vicious attack from The Judgment Day.

Moreover, the legendary luchador has unfinished business with Dominik Mysterio after his son unfairly pinned him during their tag team match. With both LWO and The Terror Twins having one common enemy—The Judgment Day—a potential alliance between the two parties seems viable. The legendary group could provide the perfect sanctuary for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

With a potential alliance, the duo could finally equalize the numbers game against Balor and his stable. Their convergence of interests and a common target on the radar could set the stage for The Terror Twins to join the Latino World Order. However, the chances of Ripley and Priest permanently joining the iconic stable as its new members are quite low.

Nonetheless, they could join forces with the LWO on RAW momentarily to take down The Judgment Day. It will be quite interesting to see how the rivalry between The Judgment Day and The Terror Twins develops on the flagship show and whether Rey Mysterio's faction plays a pivotal role in it.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest may suffer The Judgment Day's wrath at Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin is on the horizon, and the excitement of the WWE Universe is at an all-time high. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will square off in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming spectacle, as their rivalry has reached a boiling point.

This match is expected to see a maelstrom of chaos and ringside interference from The Judgment Day, which might affect its outcome. Following the bout, Finn Balor and his crew could invade the ring and launch a ruthless attack on The Terror Twins, unleashing havoc on the duo.

Liv Morgan could decimate Rhea Ripley in the middle of the ring, punishing the latter, as their rivalry has reached a fever pitch. Meanwhile, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Dirty Dom, and The Prince could launch an unhinged attack on The Archer of Infamy.

This will unravel a new layer within their rivalry, catapulting this storyline to new heights. Moreover, it could pave the way for the highly anticipated showdown between Damian Priest and Finn Balor at WWE's Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

