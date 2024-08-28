Re-igniting a feud, former World Champion to join, and more - 5 stars that can side with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest against The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are currently feuding with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The Terror Twins want nothing but revenge after they both got betrayed by their former stablemates at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

Mami and The Archer of Infamy are set to team up and collide with Dominik Mysterio and reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

However, the numbers game could prove to be too much for the Terror Twins, as The Judgment Day is expected to interfere in the match and help Liv and Dirty Dom win.

With that in mind, we take a look at five stars that could side with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley against The Judgment Day.

#5. CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk [Image credits: wwe.com]

CM Punk is currently engaged in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, which is expected to end in one of the coming premium live events. The two are set to collide in a Strap Match at the Bash in Berlin 2024 Premium Live Event.

Once his feud with Drew is over, fans could see Punk side with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to even the odds against The Judgment Day and start a new storyline.

#4. Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega in picture. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Zelina Vega has unfinished business with Liv Morgan and the two have taken shots at one another on social media as well.

Vega and the reigning Women's World Champion have already collided, thus re-igniting the feud would make sense here since Rhea Ripley has targeted not only Liv but also Dominik Mysterio.

#3. Rey Mysterio

Fans saw Rey Mysterio appear on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and confront his son, Dominik Mysterio, calling him out for his actions and his behavior towards Rhea Ripley.

Their confrontation led to a match between The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order, and we could see the WWE Hall of Famer come to the aid of the Terror Twins as his feud with his son continues.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is in search of a new storyline after losing the Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker. The 40-year-old star has unfinished business with The Judgment Day, so we can see him interfere either at Bash in Berlin or RAW next week.

At the same time, Sami is expected to team up with Jey Uso and go after the reigning World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, who have not defended their titles since winning them back in late June 2024.

#1. Jey Uso

Jey Uso is a favorite to side with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, as he has been romantically linked to Mami and has a feud with Dominik Mysterio.

As mentioned earlier, The Yeet Master and Sami Zayn might have a World Tag Team Championship match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in the coming weeks, while he could collide with Dirty Dom for a shot at Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

With that in mind, Jey could interfere in the Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin 2024 to even the odds, as The Judgment Day will try to distract the Terror Twins and cost them the victory.

