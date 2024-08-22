Bron Breakker is on another level to Bill Goldberg, WWE star claims (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker has been compared to Bill Goldberg since making his WWE debut in 2021. Baron Corbin recently gave his take on whether his former tag team partner is a modern-day version of the WCW icon.

Breakker held the NXT tag titles with Corbin for 55 days in early 2024. Since then, the 26-year-old has captured the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn and cemented his status as one of WWE's top future stars.

Many fans and legends believe there are similarities between Breakker and Goldberg due to their athleticism and explosive in-ring styles. However, Corbin told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Breakker has taken Goldberg's dominant approach to new heights:

"I mean, no [Breakker is not the next Goldberg]. I think he is Bron Breakker. He is his own entity, his own monster, and he's got a lot of tools. Where Goldberg was running people over, hitting them with the spear, hitting them with the Jackhammer, I think Bron's athletic ability is on a whole 'nother level. He's jumping to the top rope, he's doing Frankensteiners. He's jumping, flipping over the top rope. I think he adds another dimension, another level to kind of that style of superstar." [5:04 – 5:33]

Watch the video above to hear Corbin's thoughts on his tag team partnership with Apollo Crews and a possible future match against Drew McIntyre.

Baron Corbin assesses Bron Breakker's WWE RAW impact

In recent months, Bron Breakker has featured prominently on RAW. The former football player often uses his lightning-quick pace to spear rivals to the mat. Despite portraying a bad guy, he has also gradually gained support from fans.

Baron Corbin has nothing but praise for the way his former Wolf Dogs tag partner has adapted to the main roster:

"You know, we were doing the Wolf Dogs thing. He's a lot of fun, but I think somewhere in the process of his transition to the main roster he may have gotten rabies or something because he's just gone rabid and just destroying everybody. He's doing spears from 60 yards away and he's running four-flat-40s [yard dashes]." [4:46 – 5:01]

On August 26, a tournament will begin on RAW to determine a new number one contender for Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

Do you think Bron Breakker is the next Bill Goldberg? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

