Baron Corbin calls out Drew McIntyre two years after last WWE meeting (Exclusive)

Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre were involved in a high-profile WWE storyline in 2022. In an exclusive interview, Corbin revealed he wants to renew his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior one day.

McIntyre defeated the SmackDown star at WrestleMania 38. The nine-minute match is best remembered for Corbin failing to get a three-count after landing his End of Days finisher. Two years on, McIntyre is still the only person in WWE to kick out of the move.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Corbin named McIntyre as someone he wants to face in the future. The 39-year-old also referenced how he has reinvented himself in recent years:

"I would love to get back in the mix with Drew and go to war," Corbin said. "When he left and came back, you heard it in his match with Roman Reigns where Roman was saying, 'You're not the same Drew, you're not the same guy.' I think I went and did the same exact thing. I created a new level of energy, excitement, aggression, so it would be a different animal if he got in the ring with me this time." [5:42 – 6:02]

Watch the video above to hear Corbin's thoughts on several WWE topics, including his partnership with Apollo Crews and Bron Breakker's impact on RAW.

Baron Corbin's plan for Drew McIntyre

On August 3, Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam in a match refereed by Seth Rollins. The two men will meet again in a Strap match at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

When McIntyre has finished feuding with Punk, Baron Corbin wants the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank winner to join him on the SmackDown brand:

"If he survives CM Punk, which I don't think he will, I think CM Punk's gonna hand him a beating that he can't handle, when he's done, he can pick up the pieces, get back on the horse, and he can come visit me on SmackDown where I'm gonna hit him with the End of Days so hard that his head pops off his body and bounces in the third row and it becomes a souvenir for like an eight-year-old kid." [6:14 – 6:31]

Corbin has not faced McIntyre since losing to the Scot on the November 21, 2022, episode of RAW.

