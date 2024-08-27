Dominik Mysterio to face a setback after interference from WWE legend on RAW next week? Looking at the chances

Dominik Mysterio is set to compete in a huge match as part of the Intercontinental Championship tournament next week on Monday Night RAW. He will square off against Dragon Lee and Ilja Dragunov in a spectacular Triple Threat Match. However, 'Dirty' Dom could face a huge setback as a WWE legend could make shocking interference and cost him the bout.

The name in question is none other than Rey Mysterio. The seeds of it were planted this week on RAW when Dominik blatantly pinned Rey using The Judgment Day's underhanded tactics. This brazen act may ignite a fire within the legendary luchador, prompting him to seek retribution from his son. 'Dirty' Dom might end up receiving his comeuppance next week.

Just when The Judgment Day would try to invade the Triple Threat Match to aid the 27-year-old star, a shocking twist could unfold. Rey Mysterio could show up along with the LWO to counter the heel faction's potential interference. In a stunning turn of events, The Master of the 619 could then turn his attention towards Dominik Mysterio, squadering the latter's opportunity.

The chances of it happening are quite good, as Rey could eventually receive his payback from his son by costing him the number one contenders match. The legendary luchador's revenge could be sweet, and the WWE Universe could be left reeling from the dramatic turn of events that could unfold on RAW.

However, the abovementioned scenario is just speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see whether Dominik Mysterio manages to win the upcoming Triple Threat Match on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio may be preparing for a final showdown with Rey Mysterio

The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio has been going on for the last two years. It has evolved into one of the biggest rivalries in the history of WWE. Even though both supertars shared the ring several times, it appears that the father-son saga could continue in the company.

There's a good possibility that Dominik could be getting prepared for a long-term storyline with the legendary luchador. The ongoing family drama could eventually end with a final showdown between the two superstars at some point in the Stamford-based promotion.

Moreover, there's a good likelihood that the final encounter between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio could be a match where the Hall of Famer finally bids adieu to the pro wrestling world. There have been rumors of it possibly being a 'Hair vs Mask' match, with Rey putting his career on the line.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. Regardless, it looks like 'Dirty' Dom is indeed setting the stage for a final showdown with the legendary luchador down the line.

