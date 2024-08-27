Dominik Mysterio will go head-to-head against massive WWE legend, says ex-employee

Dominik Mysterio is arguably the most hated superstar in WWE today. A former WWE employee believes the former NXT North American Champion will eventually square off against a massive babyface legend.

The legend in question is none other than Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer defeated his son at WrestleMania 39. Last July, LWO's leader beat Dirty Dom again on Monday Night RAW. However, with the help of Liv Morgan, the former NXT North American Champion recently pinned his father in two tag team matches. Last night on the red brand, Dirty Dom was about to put The Master of the 619 through a table before The Terror Twins rushed to the ring to brawl with The Judgment Day.

On Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci disclosed that a WrestleMania rematch between the Mysterios was teased on RAW. He claimed it is a matter of time before it happens:

"[Don't you think we're gonna see that at some point with him putting his dad through the announce table?] Oh, absolutely. There's no doubt about it. And they teased it. He's standing there then the Terror Twins come out and then it all went crazy. But it's gotta happen, Coach. And even Rey just cutting a promo on his own son, come on. (...) There's heat, instant heat, Coach. It's waiting to happen. It's only a matter of time," he said. [8:17 - 8:52]

Rey Mysterio broke character to praise his son's work in WWE

While Rey Mysterio and his son are fierce enemies on-screen, the WWE Hall of Famer recently broke character to praise Dominik's work in the Stamford-based company.

The Master of the 619 revealed in an interview with the Busted Open podcast that he was surprised by how fast his son learned the business. Meanwhile, he predicted that the Judgment Day member would become a bigger star than he is:

"They call it Osmosis. When they pick something up and they don't even realise it. I'm his father and I didn't think that he would pick up as fast as he has and I've always known deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn't know in what way, but I just knew that he was gonna do things that I wasn't able to do and he was going to take it to the next level. That's what generations are about, right? Taking it to the next level. And he's doing it, he's surprising all of us, his family, his peers, the fans and he's doing such an incredible job that I actually enjoy watching him," he said.

Rey Mysterio recently disclosed that he would like to fight his son again in a Mask vs. Hair or Moustache match. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

