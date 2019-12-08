Dana Brooke expresses sympathy for WWE Superstar's wife

Dana Brooke feels bad for Renee Michelle, who's husband Drake Maverick has been hitting on her lately

The official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX recently shared a meme highlighting Drake Maverick and got a response from Dana Brooke, who hinted that she feels bad for Maverick's wife Renee Michelle.

The meme that WWE on FOX shared poked fun at the former WWE 24/7 Champion for trying to hit on Dana Brooke, who was recently seen flirting with WWE veteran Batista on Twitter. Brooke posted a tweet in response, stating that she can't blame him for trying to hit on her. Check out the hilarious meme posted by WWE on FOX, plus Brooke's reply below:

Live and learn right !!! 🤷🏼‍♀️ Can’t blame him for tryin .. but he’s married - poor wife https://t.co/5uujGE8SeQ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 8, 2019

Lately, Maverick has been trying to make advances to Dana Brooke on SmackDown Live. Both of his attempts ended with interruptions by Elias. On last night's SmackDown Live, Elias mentioned Renee Michelle while berating Maverick, and earned a slap for his efforts. Soon after, both Dana Brooke and Elias embarrassed Maverick in the ring, and the segment ended with Elias making a three-count while Brooke stood on a fallen Maverick's chest.

