WWE News: Nia Jax shares update on her injury

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Dec 2019, 09:35 IST SHARE

Nia Jax was sidelined with an injury soon after WrestleMania 35

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently posted a short clip on her official Instagram account, and it seems like the former RAW Women's Champion is preparing for an in-ring return, after being on the sideline for months due to an injury.

Jax posted a video on her Instagram handle, which shows her running the ropes at the WWE Performance Center. Jax mentioned in the caption that she's "testing out the new knees". From the looks of it, Nia appears to be in good shape and her knees seem fine at this point. Check out the post below:

At WrestleMania 35, Jax competed in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way match, alongside Tamina Snuka. The other participants in the match were The Boss 'N' Hug Connection, The IIconics, and Natalya & Beth Phoenix. Soon after, it was announced that Jax had suffered ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tears on her knees. It was reported at the time that the injury would put Nia out of action for at least nine months.

Also read: Chris Jericho reacts to WWE Superstar's Championship reportedly being stolen

Jax remained active on Twitter while being on the sideline, and got into a Twitter spat with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, after the latter dragged her into her feud with Lacey Evans.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda's new feature here? Vote for your favorite match at this location, folks.