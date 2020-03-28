Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak praised by NJPW veteran following this week's WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan and his tag-team partner have been praised by an NJPW veteran.

The former WWE Champion was previously criticised by the New Japan star.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak

WWE SmackDown superstar Daniel Bryan is currently part of a tag team with former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Drew Gulak.

The duo initially kicked-off a rivalry in early 2020 and faced each other at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which eventually led to a pairing between the two men.

On this week's SmackDown episode, Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to earn an Intercontinental Championship shot for his tag-team partner Bryan at WrestleMania 36.

Prior to the match, however, Gulak and Bryan were once again seen doing their pre-match warm-up ritual and this time, it was praised by New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran Yuji Nagata.

Nagata praises Gulak and Bryan

In the aftermath of last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Yuji Nagata took to Twitter and humorously criticized Bryan and Nagata for their usual pre-match warm-up bit, to which Bryan apologised for.

However this week, there was definitely an improvement from Bryan and Gulak, as the duo were praised by Nagata for their pre-match warm-up for tonight's show. Check out the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's tweet below:

What's next for Daniel Bryan?

At WrestleMania 36, Bryan will challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in an encounter that surely will be one that fans wouldn't want to miss out on.