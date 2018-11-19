WWE News: Daniel Bryan leaves a boot mark on Brock Lesnar's face

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar went one on one at Survivor Series

Remember Stone Cold Steve Austin stomping, "mudholes," into people when he knocked them down into the corner of the ring? Well, at last nights WWE Survivor Series, Daniel Bryan kicked Brock Lesnar so hard in the face, he literally left a shoe print on it.

In case you didn't know

Well, if you didn't watch SmackDown this past Tuesday, Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Title. At Survivor Series last night, WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan of SmackDown took on WWE Raw's Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. It was a non-title match as every year the two brands face off against each other.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar's face after Daniel Bryan had finished kicking him

Before the match started, Bryan was taunting Lesnar, which is never a good idea. Once the bell rang, Lesnar threw Bryan around like a rag doll dominating with suplex after suplex saying, "All night long."

While a motionless Bryan was out on the ground, Lesnar attempted to pick him up only to be greeted by two kicks to the face. When Lesnar picked then proceeded to pick Bryan up for the F-5, he accidentally threw him into the referee, causing the referee to go down and allowing Bryan to hit a low-blow and his running knee finishing maneuver.

Daniel Bryan finally put Lesnar to ground. After going for the pin and only getting a two count, Bryan went on a kicking spree. At one point, Bryan stomped Brock's face like my Mother when she sees a spider crawling.

The end result of the stomping led to a shoe print, yes, an actual shoe print on Brock Lesnar's face. Yes, you read that right. Bryan kicked Lesnar so hard he left an imprint of his wrestling shoe on Lesnar's face.

What's next?

It's currently unknown if Brock Lesnar will be on Raw tonight, or even seen in wrestling the rest of 2018. As for Bryan, we'll have to wait until Tuesday to find out what is next for him.

