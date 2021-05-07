Opinion: Daniel Bryan should move to NXT

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his coveted championship against the beloved Daniel Bryan, ousting the leader of the Yes Movement from the Blue Brand. In a heinous post-match assault in front of Cesaro, a good friend of Daniel Bryan, he hit Reigns hit Bryan with a skull-cracking Con-chair-to.

WWE moved Bryan's profile to the alumni section, implying that the future Hall of Famer is finished with WWE. If the recent reports are any indication, Daniel Bryan is expected to head out to WWE's developmental brand - NXT.

If that turns out to be the case, it would be a blessing, one that could benefit all parties involved.

Why Daniel Bryan should move to NXT

Daniel Bryan's legacy is unparalleled, and he has surely etched his name among the greatest technicians and, by extension, superstars of all time. Amongst hardcore fans, he is a massive attraction. Moving him to the black and yellow brand would elevate the brand and undoubtedly raise the standards.

Daniel Bryan has moved the needle in the past to maintain the already-high fan interest in NXT. Not that NXT struggles to keep fans entertained, but Bryan's presence will take it to another level.

NXT possesses gifted in-ring performers like Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Pete Dunne. The possibilities for Bryan are endless.

He can work a great match with just about anyone. He is a consistent and reliable performer who always delivers in the squared circle. Adding Bryan to the stacked NXT roster would give rise to several breath-taking dream matches that could steal the show on any given night.

WWE fans already got a taste of Daniel Bryan versus Adam Cole in the winter of 2019 in the lead-up to Survivor Series. Under the bright lights, Bryan and Cole could produce a classic.

Johnny Gargano is a newer version of the leader of the Yes Movement. There is so much in common between these two technicians. Hence, they would have undeniable chemistry in the ring and may even produce a five-star match.

Of course, one cannot forget Finn Balor. Bryan and Balor have not crossed paths in WWE. It would be a magical moment to witness these two meticulous cruiserweights battle it out in the ring.

Despite performing at an elite level, Daniel Bryan has been experiencing a minor career slump. He did close out WrestleMania this year with Roman Reigns and Edge. Still, he lost the match after the champion pinned both his challengers simultaneously by stacking them one upon another.

There was speculation that Bryan was added to spice things up and improve the quality of the match, strictly from an in-ring perspective. He played second-fiddle to Reigns and Edge throughout the rivalry. However, his emotional departure from SmackDown was the final nail in the coffin, and solidified Reigns as the monster he has become.

One could argue that Daniel Bryan is at the tail-end of his career, so he doesn't need the spotlight anymore. But judging by the way he performs, he still has some gas left in the tank. Bryan still has so much to give and WWE ought not to waste his talent.

The WWE Universe has witnessed the rebirth of many talented stars in the past when they jumped ship to WWE's developmental brand. Finn Balor is a prime example. The Irishman's career took a turn for the better in the fall of 2019 when he returned to NXT. Before that, he was treading water on the main roster and had been squashed by The Fiend. Tyler Breeze and Fandango were also able to find their footing in NXT after a failed main-roster run. A similar fate could befall the leader of the Yes Movement who could grab the spotlight on NXT.

Unfortunately, Daniel Bryan's WWE contract has expired, and his future has become extremely uncertain. Vince McMahon is pushing hard for him to re-sign, but a possible move to AEW is not out of the question for Daniel Bryan. If Bryan remains in WWE, NXT should become his new playing ground.