Daniel Bryan: SmackDown's Mr. Dependable

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. Reigns' win solidified his status as one of the most dominant world champions in recent memory. But, on the flip side, it also led to the departure of Daniel Bryan from the blue brand.

Daniel Bryan has been a SmackDown loyalist over the past few years. The Leader of The Yes Movement has been a part of the blue brand ever since he returned to WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown in 2016.

Daniel Bryan's Journey on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan's recent run has had its share of ups and downs. While it started on a fiery note following his return in 2018, the hype around the former WWE Champion slowly fizzled out. His feud against arch-nemesis The Miz failed to live up to fan expectations.

But Daniel Bryan managed to rise from the ashes with a well-timed heel turn. During his WWE Championship match with AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan cheated to win, turning heel in the process.

Daniel Bryan's WWE title reign was off to a flying start with a MOTY candidate against Brock Lesnar in the main-event of Survivor Series 2018. The Washington-native received a lot of praise for his turn into a self-absorbed environmentalist. His character work during this period was top-notch. One of the highlights of this run was Bryan ditching the traditional leather strap in favor of an eco-friendly hemp championship belt.

In a feud that paralleled his rise as a main-event star, Daniel Bryan locked horns with Kofi Kingston. Bryan would lose to Kingston in a heated WWE Championship bout at WrestleMania 35. Daniel Bryan later moved on to unsuccessfully challenge 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship during the fall of 2019.

2020 saw Daniel Bryan taking a backseat from the main event scene and feuding with superstars like Sami Zayn and Drew Gulak. He also missed a lot of TV time due to the birth of his second child.

However, Bryan was back in the main-event scene following his win at Elimination Chamber. Now the number one contender for the Universal title, Bryan had to have his match against Roman Reigns just moments later. In what was essentially a squash match, Bryan quickly lost to Reigns.

Bryan's loss at Elimination Chamber would lead to a re-match between the duo at Fastlane. Daniel Bryan managed to get Reigns to tap out to the Yes Lock. But the match's guest enforcer, Edge, would attack both him and Reigns, ultimately leading to a Reigns win.

Daniel Bryan was added to the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 on the SmackDown following Fastlane. Bryan again failed to capture the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Daniel Bryan: SmackDown's Mr. Dependable

Daniel Bryan's recent run on SmackDown has once again proven why he is such a great asset for the WWE. His far-sightedness and ability to read the room make him one of the modern-day greats of the business.

Daniel Bryan's heel turn was a humungous shock to the WWE Universe. Bryan was one of the most beloved stars in the company during that time. It's not easy for a superstar to change his character trajectory within a drop of a hat. Bryan read the writing on the wall regarding his run as a babyface not going anywhere at the time. Bryan's perfectly timed heel turn, in many ways, saved his career.

Pro-wrestling is a business that thrives on one-upmanship and self-glory. So Daniel Bryan's move away from the main-event scene in 2020 was quite shocking to see. Bryan elevated superstars like Sami Zayn, Cesaro and even Drew Gulak (to an extent) during this period.

But, most importantly, Daniel Bryan has been there for the blue brand whenever they needed him. We have rarely seen Bryan go out of his way to express displeasure with his position in the company. He has been someone whom the company can depend on in harsh times.

Unlike most of today's WWE Superstars, Daniel Bryan knows his position in the company and is content with it. As easy as it may sound, it is difficult for a superstar to step aside from the spotlight. Bryan has done it time and time again.

Daniel Bryan's departure from SmackDown is a loss for the blue brand. At this point, Bryan moving to RAW seems like a lock. Given the state RAW is in, they need someone like Bryan.