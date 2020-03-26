Daniel Bryan reveals interesting change he wants to make after WWE WrestleMania 36

Daniel Bryan will face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36 if Drew Gulak defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

The former WWE Champion would like to have another eco-friendly title

Sami Zayn, Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is keen to change the design of the WWE Intercontinental Championship if he wins the title from Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36.

This week’s match on SmackDown between Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura will have important WrestleMania implications, with Bryan going on to face Zayn at the event if Gulak is able to pick up the victory.

Speaking on The Bump, the WrestleMania 30 main-eventer revealed that he plans to introduce a new hemp Intercontinental Championship if he defeats Zayn, just like he did in 2019 with the WWE Championship.

“I am more than confident that Drew can beat Shinsuke Nakamura and, in doing so, pave the road to WrestleMania for me facing Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, which hopefully I will soon change to a hemp Championship like the one that’s by you guys right now [in The Bump studio].”

Daniel Bryan’s hemp Championship

During his heel run as WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan aligned with fellow eco-friendly Superstar Erick Rowan and preached to the WWE Universe about the various ways that they are harming the environment.

As you can see above, this included Bryan unveiling a hemp WWE Championship, made entirely from sustainable materials, which has since become a popular item of merchandise among replica title collectors.