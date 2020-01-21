Daniel Bryan reveals what happened under the ring after The Fiend dragged him down

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan recently sat down with MySanAntonio and talked about his ongoing rivalry with Universal Champion, The Fiend. Bryan reflected back on the November 29, 2019 segment of SmackDown Live, where The Fiend dragged him down through the ring, and revealed what exactly happened while he was under the squared circle.

Bryan stated that two barbers were already under the ring to shave his hair and give the impression that The Fiend was ripping it out.

"So, they pulled me under the ring, they've got two barbers there who are in charge of like, getting my beard off and getting hair off so there can be this appearance of him ripping out my hair and all that kind of stuff. And we have a minute and a half of TV time left on the live show. And there's also a producer down there, who's saying, ‘We need more hair, we need more hair, we need more hair!’ And it's completely dark under there.

"We were all so crammed in this little area because there's also like real stuff under the ring that needs to be under the ring. It’s just all in this crammed little area and these guys are cutting my hair and cutting my beard really quick and they're supposed to just to cut X amount of hair off, which wasn't as much as they ended up doing. But the one guy on one side did a great job.

"They actually both did a great job considering the circumstances. But one guy just went a little too tight and a little too high. And then, after the show, they did their best … they tried after the show for like 45 minutes to make it like not just a shaved head."

Bryan made his WWE return soon after, at the TLC 2019 PPV, where he attacked The Fiend following the Universal title match, and revealed a new look consisting of a buzz cut and a shorter beard. Bryan will be facing The Fiend at Royal Rumble 2020, with the Universal title on the line.