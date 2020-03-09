Daniel Bryan seemingly takes shot at AEW in post-match interview

Daniel Bryan was very outspoken in his post-match interview

Following an incredible match with Drew Gulak last night, Daniel Bryan spoke in a backstage interview for WWE's social media that was filled with as much fire and passion as his barnstormer of a match at Elimination Chamber was.

While the former WWE Champion would shock the world by asking for Gulak's help, one major takeaway may just be the word choice used by the Yes Man!

"I want to fight with blood and guts!"

While that one sentence may not mean a lot to many, it's one Bryan would repeat when talking about Gulak also fighting with blood and guts - and the timing of the statement was incredibly interesting.

Just this weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced their first-ever Blood & Guts Match, with the Inner Circle taking on The Elite in a "WarGames" match with a new name - but what's in a name?

Well, "blood and guts" was a statement used by Vince McMahon during WWE's second quarter 2019 earnings call when asked about WWE loosening their grip on family-friendly content to compete with AEW.

“We’re not gonna go back to the quote ‘Attitude Era,’ and we’re not gonna do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as being done on perhaps a new potential competitor.”

AEW filed for the ‘Blood & Guts’ trademark on November 13, 2019, and announced the first-ever match under that moniker this weekend.

Was this choice of words by Daniel Bryan deliberate? Did the shot by AEW backfire, or is this all proof that both companies are paying extremely close attention to one another?

One thing is for sure, word choice is very important, and it'll be incredibly interesting to see how this all plays out...