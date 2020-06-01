Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 premieres in the UK next week

Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 will debut in the UK next week

Ever since its premiere in the USA, the UK premiere of Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series Dark Side of the Ring has been long-awaited and much-anticipated.

Well, details of the UK premiere of the gripping series have now been released, and wrestling fans won't need to wait too much longer as the series debuts in the UK next week!

Season 2 premieres June 8 in the UK on @vicelanduk 🇬🇧 https://t.co/UpVW8ytu9r — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 1, 2020

When will Dark Side of the Ring air in the UK?

VICE TV confirmed that Season 2 of Dark Side of the Ring will kick off on Monday, June 8th with the tragic story of Chris Benoit airing at 10 PM - a time slot that stays consistent for the weekly series.

The docu-series lifts the lid on the most controversial stories in wrestling and is narrated by former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho. Season 1 of Dark Side of the Ring, which was the most-watched in VICE TV history, is now available on demand in its entirety for Sky customers.

Holy smokes! Thank you to everyone who tuned into our show and made this happen! https://t.co/IoDhPEqc9n — Jason Eisener (@jasoneisener) May 28, 2020

Morgan Hertzan, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of VICE Television, opened up about how the tragic stories featured in Dark Side of the Ring transcend wrestling and don't shy away from the truth.

"The first season of Dark Side of the Ring was a massive hit. These powerful stories transcend wrestling fandom and resonate with both fans of the sport and newcomers who were captivated by this incredible storytelling. We rise to the challenge and do not shy away from the truth. I am proud and excited to continue telling these courageous stories in season two."

The series, which pulls no punches, addresses the passing of Chris Benoit, wife Nancy and their seven-year-old son Daniel like never before, with several of Benoit's close friends and family revealing their thoughts and feelings on the matter.

Advertisement

“That definitely was not him. He’s still my hero”, says his son David, and Nancy Benoit’s sister, Sandra Toffoloni, reveals how she wants to forgive the former WWE Superstar one day.

In very welcome news for many, @VICEUK have confirmed that Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 will premiere in the UK on Monday, June 8th - before running weekly every Monday at 10pm!



Full press release 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/QG1ezu9PzC — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 28, 2020

Season 2 of Dark Side of the Ring

The other episodes in Season 2 explore the murder of Dino Bravo; the controversial “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries, the feared career of New Jack, David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter, the death of Nancy Argentino - Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend; the inside story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal, Herb Abrams’ fanatic attempt to build a wrestling empire, and perhaps the most tragic story to ever unfold inside the ring - the devastating story of Owen Hart’s death.

A new weekly after-show, hosted by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, airs immediately following each episode at 11 PM and will feature a panel of guests from the worlds of wrestling and entertainment who will dissect each episode.

The first season of Dark Side of the Ring was the most-watched show in VICE TV’s history with a 100% fresh score being earned on Rotten Tomatoes and arguably the biggest star in wrestling history, Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson calling the show “captivating” and “gripping”.

Dark Side of the Ring will be available on Vice TV via Sky (183), TalkTalk (338), Virgin (219), Now TV, TV Player, BT TV (SD channel 338, HD channel 391), the BT Player and BT TV App.