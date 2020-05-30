Dave Mastiff discusses NXT UK's return plans, Fighting With My Family & more [Exclusive]

We spoke with "The Bomber"

NXT UK has been on somewhat of a hiatus recently, with no live events taking place in the United Kingdom due to COVID-19. That hasn't stopped the WWE Superstars from working though, as Dave Mastiff recently confirmed to me how he's staying sharp ahead of WWE's plan to resume taping shows.

As I detailed a few weeks ago, NXT UK Superstars have been taking part in online acting seminars, Skull Sessions, and of course, simply working out.

How does a professional wrestler work from home?



Well, it's a very real situation for NXT UK's Superstars, as they've been taking acting lessons and participating in 'Skull Sessions'!



There may be a return to work soon though...



📝: @SKProWrestling https://t.co/N6EQFZ6R8l — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 18, 2020

The Bomber also opened up on his rivalry with Joe Coffey - stating the first two men he'd love to be back in the ring with when it's safe to do so would be the Scotsman and WWE's NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER.

Mastiff also went on to discuss his role in The Rock's movie about former WWE Superstar Paige, as well as how surreal it is to work with the likes of Shawn Michaels as part of the NXT UK brand, before emphasizing the importance of the WWE Universe.

Sportskeeda meets Dave Mastiff

You can watch the entire video below, or read on for the full transcript!

Before we get into the wrestling and all the fun stuff... In the UK, we've not been able to get out or do much recently. With no wrestling in the UK right now, how are you keeping yourself busy and what are you doing at these times?

For myself, I'm using a lot of the time to study old tapes and old matches, keeping my mind active. That keeps me learning, that keeps me improving as a professional. Fortunately, for myself, last year, for my birthday, my partner totally did out the garage and moved a load of gym equipment in there so I've had a garage gym for a considerable time now, so I was slightly ahead of the curve, so I'm able to keep fit and keep active in there.

Advertisement

What did the five fingers say to the face Jordy? https://t.co/juFb4gOZtk — Dave Mastiff ‘Hoss of Hosses’ (@DaveMastiff) May 14, 2020

I'm walking the dog. That's my mandated outdoor time for the day and just keeping busy, trying to entertain my son, that's been a bit of a blessing because the time we've had off has been totally unbroken time with him, and seeing him develop and it's really nice to be able to see that, I guess, so there is a positive from all of this right now.

NEXT: Dave Mastiff discusses NXT UK's return plans