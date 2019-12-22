Dave Meltzer 5+ star rated matches from WWE 2019

The Undisputed Era

Dave Meltzer's pro wrestling evaluation process, wherein he uses a five-point rating system to critically analyze matches and rank them in order of these ratings, is one of the most interesting talking points in the wrestling world. His success as a wrestling writer has helped strengthen the media's role in covering professional wrestling.

There have been multiple Meltzer-rated 5-star matches in WWE in the past. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart at Summerslam 1994 received the top honors, while the journalist also awarded a full five stars to C.M Punk vs. John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011.

This year, though, the company raised the bar and put together not one, not two, but three matches that broke his five-star rating system.

As 2019 comes to an end, let us revisit the WWE matches Dave Meltzer awarded more than a full five stars this year:

NXT TakeOver: NewYork

During the lead up to WrestleMania 35, NXT blessed the wrestling world with one of the finest WWE PPVs in a long time. NXT TakeOver: New York received universal acclaim for its high-class wrestling and for beautifully delivering the narrative.

In the main event, Johnny Gargano took on Adam Cole in a two-out-of-three falls match for the vacant NXT Championship and what transpired was a beautiful display of art. Gargano has developed quite a reputation for delivering 5-star performances in the eyes of Meltzer, and history repeated itself as he managed another spectacular performance opposite arch-nemesis Cole.

In the match, Cole notched up the first pinfall with a Last Shot while Gargano followed it up with a submission pinfall. Tied at 1-1, Gargano managed to trap Cole in the Garga-No-Escape to win the belt.

The match got a 5.5 from Meltzer, meaning that it was the first from WWE to have broken his five-star rating system.

