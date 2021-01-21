Dax Harwood reveals the old school reason behind FTR's AEW ring names

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have become popular members of the AEW Tag Team Division over the past year, after being granted their release from WWE back in 2020.

The duo were once known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson on WWE TV, and collectively known as The Revival, before the pair requested their release from WWE several times. It was finally granted on April 10th, 2020.

The two men who are now known as FTR went through several ring names before stopping at their current AEW moniker and Dax Harwood recently revealed why he chose this name when moving to All Elite Wrestling.

"Dax is what I was called in high school and we wanted to pay homage to Demolition Ax and Smash so we became Dax and Cash."

FTR in AEW

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their debut in AEW back in May 2020, just over a month after their WWE release. The two men later went on to sign a contract with the company a few months later, and have since become one of the most popular teams on the brand.

Dax and Cash have only been part of the company for a few months and are already former AEW Tag Team Champions, after winning the titles back at All Out in September, before losing them to The Young Bucks at Full Gear at the end of the year.

Whilst FTR was known as The Revival in WWE, they had quite the rivalry with The Young Bucks, who they have since been able to work within AEW in recent months.

Demolition has been known to inspire many modern-day tag teams in recent years and given the way Dax and Cash have pushed tag team wrestling since their time in WWE NXT, it's easy to see why they are inspired by Ax and Smash.