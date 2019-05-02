Dean Ambrose News: Former WWE star reacts to the incredible return of Jon Moxley

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.00K // 02 May 2019, 04:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley is back!

What's the story?

In the aftermath to WrestleMania 35, former WWE Champion and Shield member, Dean Ambrose officially departed from the WWE after having refused to sign a new contract with the company.

With Ambrose now officially being a free agent, the WWE Grand Slam Champion took to Twitter and released an incredible vignette of him going back to his old persona of Jon Moxley for the very first time in years.

Moxley's former tag team partner Sami Callihan has now responded to this massive video teaser which was posted earlier on Twitter by the man himself.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan initially started out together in the Pro Wrestling business with both men breaking into the scene as a part of hardcore American Independent Wrestling promotion, Combat Zone Wrestling.

During their time together in CZW, Ambrose and Moxley were known as The Switchblade Conspiracy and were one of the most feared tag teams in all of Professional Wrestling.

Callihan officially signed a deal with the WWE in 2013, whereas, Ambrose had arrived in the promotion two years prior. However, by 2015, Callihan had marked his departure from WWE in shocking fashion and since then has been a vital part of the Independent scene.

Also Read: Former WWE superstar teases a possible reunion with Dean Ambrose

The heart of the matter

With the news of Dean Ambrose returning to his old moniker of Jon Moxley, several top stars from all around the globe have not only reacted to the news but have also expressed their thoughts on wanting to work with the former WWE Champion.

AEW star Jimmy Havoc, who pretty much shares the same in-ring persona as Moxley, has already cleared his intentions on wanting to share the ring with the returning former CZW World Champion. And Havoc's arch-rival and another familiar face in the form of Sami Callihan also made his thoughts clear regarding Moxley's return to the business.

Advertisement

The other half of Switchblade Conspiracy tweeted out the following in regards of Moxley's incredible return to the Pro Wrestling business:

What's next?

Jon Moxley is now expected to settle down in the Pro Wrestling industry with a promotion of his choice and it'll definitely be interesting to see which promotion the former CZW World Champion eventually ends up with.

Will it be with AEW or maybe a homecoming return to CZW? Let us know below in the comments!