Debut feud with former world champion, Massive return after 1449 days - 5 directions for Kevin Owens following WWE SmackDown suspension

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis suspended Kevin Owens after the Prizefighter failed to comply with the rules set for his guest commentator role on the blue brand.

With Corey Graves absent due to personal commitments, Nick selected Kevin Owens to fill in, specifying a rule of no physicality. Despite this, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller provoked the former Universal Champion, leading Owens to lose his patience and attack both of them.

In a post-interview, Nick Aldis confirmed Owens' suspension by directly confronting him. With that being said, let's discuss five directions for Kevin Owens following his suspension on the recent SmackDown.

#5. Kevin Owens might plan a return to NXT

Expand Tweet

One potential direction for Owens could be a return to the NXT brand. Since the suspension imposed by Nick Aldis may only affect his status on the blue brand, a move back to NXT becomes a possibility.

The company has also recently featured several main roster stars on their developmental brand, which surely strengthens this scenario to unfold. Additionally, Kevin Owens' return to NXT could generate significant buzz among fans, particularly after his suspension on Friday Night SmackDown.

The last time Owens competed on the third brand was at NXT WarGames 2019, almost 1449 days ago, where he joined Team Ciampa against the Undisputed Era and emerged victorious. Further, he hosted a KO show last year featuring Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov.

#4. A surprise comeback at Survivor Series WarGames

Expand Tweet

Another potential direction for Owens could be a return at Survivor Series WarGames as the fifth member of his best friend Sami Zayn's team.

The Men's WarGames match for this year's Survivor Series has already been announced, featuring Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day with JD McDonagh. However, the fifth participant for both teams is still unclear.

Given that there are no exclusive brand restrictions for premium live events, it opens up the possibility of the Prizefighter returning after suspension at WarGames and joining the heroic team in their battle against the villainous faction.

#3. A hiatus from WWE till suspension

Expand Tweet

With the Prizefighter now suspended by Nick Aldis, taking a hiatus from the company is also a potential direction after SmackDown. This move could be made to give Owens a break from his wrestling commitments, considering he is one of the hardest-working stars in the Stamford-based promotion.

Additionally, since moving to the blue brand, Owens hasn't been involved in any major storyline. WWE might have implemented this strategy to generate anticipation for Kevin's next feud.

#2. A feud against Nick Aldis

Expand Tweet

Despite Kevin Owens justifying Nick Aldis about being intentionally provoked by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, the SmackDown General Manager still decides to suspend the former Universal Champion.

This could potentially lead to a feud between Nick Aldis and Owens, as the 39-year-old star is frustrated after getting suspended even after giving a valid reason for breaking the rule.

#1. A return to Monday Night RAW

Another possible direction could see Kevin Owens returning to the red brand following suspension. In this scenario, Adam Pearce might permit the Prizefighter to make an authorized appearance on his brand despite being suspended by Nick Aldis.

This could escalate conflicts between both General Managers, as Pearce's authorization is seemingly just the opposite of Nick Aldis' decision. Additionally, Kevin Owens' return to RAW could increase his chances of reuniting with Sami Zayn.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here