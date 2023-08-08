Deceased WWE legend's son to dethrone Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the NXT North American title picture

Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone when he beat Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship. He is making waves as a champion, but a star who just joined the business could end his run.

Brian Pillman Jr. is a second-generation talent who is rumored to have recently signed with the Stamford-based promotion. Brian is the son of WWE legend Brian Pillman, who sadly passed away in 1997. Pillman Sr. is fondly remembered for his feud with Steve Austin during the Attitude Era.

Pillman Jr. could carry his father's legacy and take his first step into stardom by defeating Dominik for the NXT North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most despised heels in the business, and Pillman Jr. would benefit a lot from a feud with Dirty Dom.

The 29-year-old has been active on the independent scene ever since he parted ways with All Elite Wrestling after his contract expired on July 11, 2023. His style of wrestling didn't work well with AEW, but he would fit perfectly in the WWE mold, where the focus is more on interesting stories.

He had been regularly testing the waters at the Performance Centre before reportedly signing with the company. If the young wrestler indeed arrives in WWE, dethroning Mysterio will do wonders for his career since Dom Dom is the most despicable heel.

Rey Mysterio wants a shot at Dominik Mysterio's title

Dominik Mysterio has been a big target on RAW and SmackDown since winning the title. He has defended his title on numerous occasions while also boosting the ratings whenever he performed.

His conflict with his father has been one of the most significant feuds of his career. They went against each other at WrestleMania 39, where Rey Mysterio beat his son.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rey was proud of his son, but he said that he would love to take the title away from Dominik Mysterio as soon as he could.

Here's what Rey said:

"The fact that he’s succeeding and becoming own person, he’s already his own person. You don’t know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, ‘Congratulations, son, you’re really killing it.’ But it hurts. Unfortunately, I can’t do it, and that really hurts. I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing and what he’s conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title."[H/T ITNWWE]

If a match between father and son for the NXT North American Title happens shortly, it will be a thing to be remembered for a long time.