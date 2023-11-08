Despised star to interrupt title match, Jade Cargill's destiny revealed? - 4 possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW set up three massive matches for the next premium live event. Survivor Series is set to emanate live from Chicago later this month, and a WarGames bout and an Intercontinental Championship match have been announced for the show.

Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship will also be on the line on November 25. RAW general manager Adam Pearce put together a women's battle royal featuring some of the top stars of the division, with the winner receiving a shot at Ripley's gold.

Ultimately, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler battled it out as the final two contestants. After several Superkicks and a DDT on the ring apron, Stark emerged victorious. She will now lock horns with Ripley at Survivor Series.

This article will look at four ways the championship contest might conclude. Could a new champion be crowned? Will an angry ex-champion interfere? Could a top free agent make their presence known? Only time will tell.

#4 Rhea Ripley could successfully defend her title

Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel 2023

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant champions in WWE today. In an era where the likes of Roman Reigns and Gunther are breaking records, that's truly saying something. Just like those stars, The Nightmare looks invincible at the moment.

The Eradicator has successfully defended her prize against Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Natalya, and various other stars. She has also defeated many performers in non-title action.

When Ripley and Zoey Stark clash at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the former will more than likely stand tall. The two could have a physical bout, with The Judgment Day reigning supreme in the end.

#3 Zoey Stark could shock the world with a big win

Expand Tweet

While Rhea Ripley winning is the most likely scenario, there is certainly hope for Zoey Stark. She is a highly talented superstar who has won the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in the past, meaning she's no stranger to championship gold.

Stark is stronger than many performers, but her true skills lie in her ability to hit high-flying moves and mighty strikes. Her finisher, the Z360, is one of the most devastating in all of WWE.

When Stark and Ripley clash in Chicago, there's a legitimate chance that the up-and-coming star could pick up the win. Suppose she hits her finisher on the champion, even somebody as great as The Eradicator might be knocked out. The former NXT star could do the unthinkable and end Ripley's reign via pinfall.

#2 Jade Cargill could show up at the end and challenge the winner

Jade Cargill

WWE recently signed one of the hottest free agents in all of pro wrestling: Jade Cargill. While still relatively new to the industry, Cargill was in All Elite Wrestling for several years. As a member of the AEW roster, she held the TBS Championship.

Cargill left AEW for greener pastures and signed with the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. Since her signing, she has been training behind the scenes and appears on television occasionally. Still, she has yet to join a brand within the promotion.

At Survivor Series, Cargill could appear as the title match ends and then proceed to challenge the winner. The most likely scenario is for the former champion to intently watch Ripley win and challenge her. In the process, she could announce herself as a member of WWE RAW.

#1 Nia Jax could interrupt the highly anticipated WWE bout and assault both women

Expand Tweet

While Zoey Stark won the Women's Battle Royal on WWE Monday Night RAW, numerous other women wanted a title opportunity. Shayna Baszler, the debuting Ivy Nile, Tegan Nox, and Raquel Rodriguez, among others, all hoped to earn a shot at the gold.

One star who also wanted a title opportunity was Nia Jax. She was eliminated and created a scene, even causing Ivy to lose her debut WWE match in protest. That kind of poor sportsmanship sums up Jax's despised on-screen gimmick.

As further proof, Jax might interrupt the Survivor Series bout. She could attack both women and lay them out, resulting in a no-contest finish. From there, the former champion might attempt to get a proper singles match with Ripley.

