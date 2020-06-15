Details on how WWE Backlash was filmed revealed

WWE Backlash was an extremely interesting show where every match was rather different.

According to the reports, the edits made to the show were not the biggest deal.

WWE Backlash was quite an extraordinary event from the company and it appears that there has been a mixed reaction from most WWE fans. While some parts of the night have been seen as a brilliant show, such as Drew McIntyre's match against Bobby Lashley, others were rather confusing to everyone concerned.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the WWE Backlash pay-per-view event has been filmed mostly live, with certain segments being heavily edited.

Fightful reported on WWE Backlash and revealed that for the Performance Center recruits, there was no ridiculously early reporting time for the event, but some of them came early anyway.

Most of the show was actually live or taped-to-live. This is rather interesting to note, as it means that over the last few weeks the reports had stated that parts of the show had been taped early. Before NXT TakeOver: In Your House, the tapings for certain parts of WWE Backlash took place and the Performance Center recruits were expected to report around 8:45 am. Following the tapings they went to the live how for NXT TakeOver;

Randy Orton and Edge's match was supposed to be the most heavily edited part of the card, and this was something that was expected prior to the show. There had even been rumors that the match would actually be more cinematic in nature so that it could live up to the 'Greatest wrestling match ever' moniker that had been coined for it.

The match itself was not bad and was extremely entertaining to watch, though fans have complained that it may have gone on too long and used a few too many finishers. According to the report from Fightful, the edits 'weren't a big deal' and most of the taped matched had similar edits go into it.

One of the more controversial segments of the night was the backstage brawl between The Viking Raiders and Street Profits, where they beat each other up before finally joining forces to take on a sudden team of biker ninjas. The segment even ended with them trying to escape from a tentacled monster.